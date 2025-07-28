MC Plumbing Offers $175 Off Flo by Moen Install as Insurance Requirements Tighten

MC Plumbing offers $175 off the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff to help meet insurance requirements and protect against water damage.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MC Plumbing is now offering a $175 discount on the installation of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff System. This announcement follows a growing trend in the insurance industry, where many providers are beginning to require leak detection systems before approving or renewing homeowner insurance policies. By installing a smart shutoff device, homeowners can better protect their property and meet these updated coverage requirements.Whole-Home Leak Detection Built for Modern Plumbing NeedsThe Flo by Moen Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff is designed to provide round-the-clock protection for the entire home. Installed directly on the main water supply line, the device uses sensors to track water flow, pressure, and temperature. If unusual activity is detected, such as a burst pipe or slow leak, the system automatically shuts off the water supply to prevent damage. It also connects to the Moen Smart Water App, allowing users to monitor their plumbing system and receive real-time alerts on their smartphones, even when away from home. More information about the system and current installation offers can be found at mcplumbing.com/coupons.Smart Water Control and Leak Prevention in One SystemThe Flo by Moen doesn’t just stop leaks—it also helps manage water use more efficiently. Using FloSense™ 3.0 technology, the system learns a home’s typical water patterns and looks for unusual changes, like a slow drip or a fixture left on. Real-time updates are sent through the Moen Smart Water App, where homeowners can track usage, check system health, and set conservation goals from anywhere.The device also connects with smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa and Ring, making it easy to control the system with voice commands or receive alerts through existing home devices. To keep everything running smoothly, Flo by Moen performs daily health checks that automatically test the plumbing system for hidden issues. These tests help identify problems early—before they turn into major leaks—giving homeowners better control and added peace of mind.Leak Detection Devices Help Homeowners Meet Insurance ExpectationsWater damage continues to be one of the leading causes of home insurance claims across the country. Studies show that water-related incidents are six times more likely to occur than fire and eight times more likely than theft. Because of this, many insurance companies are encouraging or requiring the use of smart leak detection systems like Flo by Moen. These systems help reduce the number and severity of claims, making homes safer and more resilient to common plumbing problems.Real Feedback Helps Others Make Smart Plumbing ChoicesMC Plumbing welcomes feedback from homeowners throughout the South Bay who have used any of its services. Client reviews provide helpful insight into real-world results, allowing others to make informed decisions about their plumbing needs. These shared experiences also help the company improve service quality and remain responsive to the needs of the community. To share feedback or learn more about available services, visit https://mcplumbing.com About MC PlumbingMC Plumbing is a family-owned and woman-operated company that has served homeowners in the South Bay Area since 1994. The company provides a full range of residential plumbing services, including emergency repairs, plumbing upgrades, drain cleaning , and water heater installations . Every technician is background-checked, professionally trained, and committed to providing respectful and high-quality service. MC Plumbing also follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety protocols during every visit to protect both customers and staff.To schedule a service or learn more, visit https://mcplumbing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.