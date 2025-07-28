Governor Newsom statement on the passing of Wallis Annenberg

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of philanthropist Wallis Annenberg:

“Wallis Annenberg was a visionary who believed not just in a better world, but in a kinder one. She worked on broader societal issues, including funding medical research, economic development, and environmental protection, but she deeply believed in supporting the American right to the pursuit of happiness. She was always determined to find new ways to help people achieve a better, more joyful quality of life, and above all else, to help people connect with each other.

“Wallis believed in community – in supporting innovators who could create and scale environments that helped all in it, whether that meant older people facing social isolation, kids in need of support, pets needing a home, or wild animals trying to cross a dangerous freeway. She always recognized that money could only go so far, and that it was people who would make all the difference.

“California is better for all that she did, and for her enormous heart and unbelievable generosity. Jen and I join all those mourning this remarkable woman, but know that her legacy is carried on by her family, the work she accomplished, and the people she empowered to create a better world.”