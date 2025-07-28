HR Excellence Awards Philippines for Excellence in Employee Volunteerism

OP360 is a finalist for Excellence in Employee Volunteerism at the 2025 HR Excellence Awards Philippines, recognizing our commitment to empowering 5,000+ team members.

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OP360 is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for Excellence in Employee Volunteerism at the 2025 HR Excellence Awards in the Philippines. This recognition is a testament to OP360’s unwavering commitment to empowering its 5,000+ global team members to lead meaningful change in the communities they call home, inspiring others to follow suit.As part of this honor, OP360 will join other distinguished finalists at the HR Excellence Awards Gala Dinner on August 7, hosted at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Manila, where winners will be officially announced.This marks OP360’s fourth recognition at the HR Excellence Awards, joining past honors including:Bronze – Excellence in Recovery and Rebound Strategy (2023)Excellence in Workplace Culture (2022)Excellence in COVID-19 Response (2022)“At OP360, volunteerism isn’t an add-on; it’s built into the fabric of how we operate,” said co-founder and President Ben Roberts. “Through our OP360 Cares platform, we empower our people to lead with purpose, contributing over 10,000 volunteer hours in 2023 alone, from medical missions and environmental clean-ups to scholarships and disaster response.”OP360 Cares: People-Powered ImpactWhat sets OP360 apart is its hands-on, employee-led model, which transforms philanthropy into action. All team members receive a paid day annually to support causes they care about, resulting in thousands of hours dedicated to community upliftment.Key impact highlights from 2024 include:150+ students supported through full-year scholarships, mentorships, and career workshops500 trees planted across Cebu and Davao by employee volunteers27 medical outreach missions reaching 3,200+ individuals in underserved areasRapid disaster response for 1,000+ families after major stormsFrom education and sustainability to healthcare and disaster resilience, OP360’s programs are hyperlocal, employee-driven, and designed for long-term impact.Together, We Make a DifferenceBeing named a finalist for Excellence in Employee Volunteerism is not just a recognition of OP360’s achievements; it’s a celebration of the heart and humanity of every employee who chooses to serve.Read more about our CSR journey in our 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Watch the full video on how we’re driving change through OP360 Cares:To view the complete list of 2025 finalists and show your support for the industry’s CSR efforts, visit the HR Excellence Awards website

