Press Releases

07/28/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Plainville Firefighter Killed in Line of Duty

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the death of Plainville firefighter Raymond "Ray" Moreau Sunday morning while battling a house fire.

"I am devastated for the Town of Plainville and the family and friends of Firefighter Moreau," said Attorney General Tong. "A former Marine and veteran of 35 years with the Plainville Volunteer Fire Department, Firefighter Moreau was the consummate public servant who bravely protected his community the way first responders all across Connecticut do day in and day out. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of his Plainville Fire family, and with all members of the extended firefighter community across the state."

