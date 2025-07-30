Travelers choose SD Park, Shuttle & Fly for secure, affordable parking just minutes from San Diego International Airport.

SAN DIEGO, MEXICO, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As San Diego International Airport (SAN) continues to expand its domestic and international flight routes, the region is experiencing record-breaking passenger traffic, particularly during the busy summer travel season. With terminal congestion and parking shortages on the rise, more travelers are turning to off-site parking solutions to streamline their airport experience.One local company, SD Park, Shuttle & Fly, reports a noticeable increase in demand from travelers seeking dependable and affordable alternatives to on-site airport parking. Located just minutes from the airport, the facility provides secure parking options and round-the-clock shuttle service, offering a convenient solution for those navigating the growing challenges of airport access.“Terminal crowding and parking scarcity, especially during peak hours, are prompting travelers to explore other options,” said a spokesperson for SD Park, Shuttle & Fly. “We’ve seen a clear trend of people planning ahead to ensure a smoother, less stressful start to their trips.”Recent expansions at San Diego International Airport, including the addition of new routes to major domestic hubs and international destinations, have contributed to the airport’s rising passenger numbers. While these developments are welcome news for tourism and business travel, they have also placed strain on existing infrastructure — particularly parking.In response, off-site services like SD Park, Shuttle & Fly are stepping in to help fill the gap. The facility offers both valet and self-parking options, an easy-to-use online reservation platform, and continuous shuttle service that transports passengers directly to and from the terminals. Its 24/7 operating schedule allows for flexibility regardless of flight times.Key features of the service include:*Proximity to Terminals – A short distance from SAN, with fast, reliable shuttle transfers.*Advanced Reservations – Real-time online booking ensures parking is available in advance.*Security – Gated, well-lit premises with on-site staff and video surveillance.*Flexible Options – Customers may choose between valet or self-parking.*Cost-Effective Rates – Often lower than long-term airport parking options.Industry analysts note that this shift toward off-site services is part of a national trend. As urban airports reach capacity, third-party parking and transportation services are playing a larger role in managing traveler flow and enhancing the overall passenger experience.For frequent flyers, business travelers, and families alike, having access to reliable parking can make a significant difference in the ease and efficiency of their journey.

