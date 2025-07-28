Anti-Drone Market Evolves with AI Detection, Directed-Energy Weapons & Multi-Layered C‑UAS Solutions | DataMIntelligence

Anti Drone Market

Anti-drone market soars with AI detection, RF jamming, directed-energy weapons, safeguarding airports, bases, and infrastructure against hostile UAS.

SOUTH DAKOTA, SD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anti Drone Market growth is driven by escalating security threats from hostile unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the proliferation of commercial and recreational drones, and the urgent need to protect critical infrastructure and military assets. Heightened concerns over terrorist and criminal use of drones for reconnaissance, contraband delivery, and surveillance have propelled investments in detection, tracking, and neutralization solutions. Applications span military perimeter defense, airport safety, correctional facility security, urban law enforcement, VIP protection, and event security. Advances in radar, radio-frequency (RF) jamming, directed-energy weapons, and AI-enabled tracking software are enhancing detection accuracy and response times, while integration with existing C4ISR architectures ensures seamless threat mitigation.The Anti-Drone Market reached US$ 2.45 billion in 2024 and is forecast to surge to US$ 20.94 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2025 through 2033. As drone capabilities evolve with longer endurance, stealth features, and swarm tactics the market is responding with multi-layered defense platforms combining sensors, effectors, and command-and-control systems to deliver reliable, scalable protection across civilian and military domains.Download Latest Sample Report : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/anti-drone-market Anti Drone Market Recent Key Developments and Technology Advancements :July 2025 – Raytheon Technologies Corporation unveiled its new High-Energy Laser Counter-UAS (HEL-CPUAS) system, capable of engaging multiple drone targets simultaneously at ranges up to 5 km, and integrating real-time targeting data into battlefield networks.June 2025 – Lockheed Martin Corporation demonstrated an AI-driven RF jamming pod for tactical aircraft that autonomously identifies and suppresses hostile drone communications without affecting friendly systems.May 2025 – SRC, Inc. launched its next-generation wide-area surveillance radar optimized for small-UAS detection in cluttered urban environments, boasting 50% improved false-alarm reduction.April 2025 – Leonardo S.P.A. introduced a portable Counter-UAS kit combining EO/IR imaging, acoustic sensors, and net-launching drones, designed for rapid deployment by special forces and event security teams.Anti Drone Market Acquisitions or Mergers :In Q2 2025, Thales acquired a Swedish startup specializing in mesh-networked drone swarms, integrating its software into Thales’ C-UAS command systems to enhance coordinated threat response.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. completed a strategic buyout of a German RF jamming specialist in May 2025, bolstering its electronic warfare portfolio for ground-based and airborne counter-drone operations.Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. formed a joint venture with Liteye Systems Inc. in June 2025 to co-develop millimeter-wave radar solutions for early drone swarm detection and classification.Anti Drone Market Opportunities :-The anti-drone market offers significant growth potential in both defense and civilian sectors. Government mandates for airport security and correctional facility perimeter protection are driving procurement of C-UAS solutions in North America and Europe. The 2026 World Expo and 2028 Olympic Games have spurred event security upgrades worldwide. Critical infrastructure operators—such as oil & gas facilities, power plants, and data centers—are investing in layered drone defense to prevent espionage and sabotage. Emerging opportunities include integration of counter-drone modules into smart-city surveillance grids, expansion of rapid-reaction mobile C-UAS units for first responders, and development of net-based capture drones for non-destructive interdiction.Anti Drone Market Key Players are :-Raytheon Technologies CorporationSRC, Inc.Lockheed Martin CorporationLeonardo S.P.A.ThalesIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Liteye Systems Inc.Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.Droneshield Ltd.Anti Drone Market Segmentation :By Component:Detection Systems (Radar, RF Sensors, EO/IR, Acoustic)Identification & Tracking SoftwareElectronic Countermeasures (Jammers, Spoofers)Kinetic Countermeasures (Projectile Nets, Directed-Energy Weapons)Command & Control SystemsBy Deployment Mode:Fixed (Perimeter Systems)Mobile (Vehicle-Mounted, Backpack Units)Portable (Handheld, Man-Portable)Airborne (UAV-Based C-UAS Units)By End-User:Defense (Military Bases, Forward Operating Bases)Homeland Security & Law EnforcementCritical Infrastructure (Energy, Transportation, Utilities)Commercial & Public EventsCorrections & PrisonsBy Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaLatest News – USAIn July 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded a USD 150 million contract to Droneshield Ltd. for nationwide deployment of multi-sensor drone detection towers at border checkpoints. In June 2025, the FAA approved preliminary drone flight corridors for Counter-UAS testing in restricted airspace over New Mexico. In May 2025, the U.S. Army conducted a large-scale C-UAS exercise at Fort Bliss, employing Rafael’s Drone Dome and SRC’s radar systems to neutralize simulated drone swarms.Latest News – JapanIn July 2025, Japan’s Ministry of Defense published new guidelines mandating C-UAS protection for all military installations by 2027, selecting Lockheed Martin’s SkyKeeper C2 suite for initial fielding. In June 2025, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. partnered with Mitsubishi Electric to pilot a 360° drone detection radar around Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. In April 2025, the Japan Coast Guard tested Leonardo’s portable net launcher aboard patrol vessels to intercept unauthorized drones near critical maritime infrastructure.Conclusion :-As drones become increasingly accessible and capable, the anti-drone market is accelerating to safeguard assets, people, and sensitive operations from unmanned threats. Technological convergence combining advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, and versatile countermeasures is enabling tailored solutions for diverse scenarios. Strategic partnerships, regulatory backing, and expanding civil applications will continue to fuel market expansion through 2033. 