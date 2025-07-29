Corporate Gifting Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corporate Gifting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exploring past growth, the corporate gifting market size saw significant expansion. It grew from $839.57 billion in 2024 to $919.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This robust growth can be attributed to factors such as corporate relationship building, recognition and appreciation, branding and marketing, occasion-based gifting and a competitive edge.

What's The Future Prediction For The Corporate Gifting Market Size?

The forthcoming years predict a healthy growth trajectory for the corporate gifting market size. It's forecasted to reach a staggering $1245.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth will be seen because of various factors like sustainability and ethical gifting, virtual and remote work trends, globalization impact, health and wellness focus, data analytics in gifting strategies. The period also projects major trends like innovations in packaging, customization and personalization, technology-driven gifting solutions, focus on eco-friendly and sustainable gifts, artisanal and locally sourced products, inclusive and diverse gift selection.

What Are The Key Forces Driving In The Corporate Gifting Market?

A significant driver of growth in the corporate gifting market is the increasing volume of corporate conferences and events. These events serve a crucial role as a strategic practice in corporate gifting to enhance attendee engagement, foster positive relationships, and reinforce brand recognition. The gifting strategies that include thoughtful and branded gifts not only create a lasting impression, but also promote goodwill among the participants. For instance, the In-House Corporate Event ICE, a UK-based event planning community, predicted an 83% surge in event spending in the corporate sector in 2023.

Who Are The Major Players In This Corporate Gifting Market?

The corporate gifting market's terrain is characterized by the operation of key industry players like Walmart Inc., Zara, Proforma Company, 4imprint Group PLC, BIC Graphic SA, CustomInk LLC, Tervis Tumbler Company, Staples Promotional Products, ePromos Promotional Products Inc., The Gem Group Inc., Quality Logo Products Inc., Crown Trophy Inc., R.S. Owens And Company, Sweda Company LLC, Swag.com Inc., Shenzhen Osea Technology Co. Ltd., The Magnet Group, Ever Rich Gift Limited, Logo Emblem Industries Co. Ltd., NINGBO WILSHINE STATIONERY CO. LTD., and more.

Are There Any New Trends Emerging In The Corporate Gifting Market?

These major companies are focusing on developing advanced digital solutions. One such trend is enabling small businesses to curate and design gift boxes of handcrafted products. This enhances personalization and improves customer engagement, providing distinctive and memorable gifting experiences that reflect the brands' identity.

How Is The Corporate Gifting Market Segmented?

The corporate gifting market is segmented in several ways: by Type Practical Swag Gifts, Food, Personalized Clothing Item, eGift Card, Experience, and others, Sales Channel Direct Channel, Distribution Channel, Application Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises, and including sub-segments of Tech Gadgets, Food, and Personalized Clothing Items.

What Is The Regional Outlook Of The Corporate Gifting Market?

In 2024, North America had the lion's share in the corporate gifting market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

