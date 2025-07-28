Frozen Bread Dough Market Size 2023 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2033

Growth in food service industry, increase in demand for ready-to-bake products 7 globalization & culinary trends are major factors driving the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen bread dough market size was valued at $7,310.0 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $11,530.4 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.Growth in the food service industry is significantly driving the demand for frozen bread dough as restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and catering services seek efficiency and consistency in their operations. With a growing trend towards fast-casual dining, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and expanding bakery chains, the need for ready-to-bake products such as frozen bread dough has increased. For instance, in the U.S., according to National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry was valued at over $900,000 million in 2023, with a substantial portion of this market relying on frozen dough for bread and baked goods owing to its convenience and reduced labor costs. This trend is further supported by rise in demand for high-quality, fresh bread products that can be easily integrated into large-scale food service operations without the need for extensive preparation. As the food service sector continues to expand, particularly in urban areas, and with rise in delivery services, the use of frozen bread dough remains a cost-effective solution for meeting customer demand efficiently. With a growing trend towards fast-casual dining, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and expanding bakery chains, the need for ready-to-bake products such as frozen bread dough has increased.Rise in demand for convenience foods is a major driver for the frozen bread dough market, influenced by busy lifestyles and dual-income households. In the U.S., nearly 36% of meals are prepared using convenience food products, reflecting a shift away from traditional cooking. Globally, over 65% of working professionals prefer ready-to-use or semi-prepared food options. Frozen bread dough saves preparation time and reduces wastage, making it a go-to choice for home bakers and foodservice providers. According to the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), e-commerce sales for frozen foods increased by 75% from 2019 to 2022, significantly improving the accessibility of these products. These frozen bread dough market trends is particularly pronounced in urban areas, where time constraints drive the demand for quick and consistent solutions. The market is segmented on the basis of type , application, and region. By type, the market is divided into conventional and gluten-free. By application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Region-wise, Europe held the highest market share in frozen bread dough market in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by consumer preference for artisanal and specialty breads, aligning with trends toward clean-label and minimally processed foods. Investments in cold storage infrastructure and sustainability practices, such as recyclable packaging, are creating growth opportunities in the frozen bread dough market. Leading Market Players: -J&J Snack Foods Corp.Aryazta AGAssociated British Foods PLCGeneral Mills Inc.George Weston LimitedBridgford FoodsDawn Food Products Inc.Campbell Soup CompanyThe Cerelia GroupGrupo BimboEDNA international gmbhRhodes, groupe le duffLantmännen UNIBAKEJiangxi Xinwanlai Food Co.Ltd., FLOWER FOODS INC.NamChowEUROPASTRY S.A.GonnellaLa Rose NoireGuttenplan'sRich Products Corp.Aokun Food. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the frozen bread dough industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

