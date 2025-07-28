Plant-Based Meat Global Market Size & Forecast Rate To 2031 | Globally – Trends, Insights & Key Players

Plant-based Meat Market

The plant-based meat market is rapidly growing due to rising health, sustainability, and vegan lifestyle preferences.

In the U.S., growing health awareness and demand for sustainable protein are driving the plant-based meat market toward a projected multi-billion-dollar valuation by 2031.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-based Meat Market OverviewThe plant-based meat market is gaining strong global traction, with consumers increasingly opting for healthier and more sustainable alternatives to traditional meat, driven by innovation, consumer awareness, and expanding product availability.Market Size and ForecastThe global plant-based meat market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately USD 21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 20.2% between 2024 and 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-based-meat-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesHealth-Conscious Consumers: People are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with red meat and are turning to plant-based proteins for their nutritional benefits, including lower cholesterol and fat content.Sustainability Push: Climate change concerns and growing support for eco-friendly food systems are encouraging consumers and businesses to shift toward sustainable protein sources.Innovation in Taste & Texture: Advances in food technology are improving the taste, texture, and versatility of plant-based meat, making it more appealing to a wider audience.Retail & Foodservice Expansion: Supermarkets, restaurants, and fast-food chains around the world are embracing plant-based products, bringing them into the mainstream.Geographical Insights:United States: The U.S. continues to be a major market, driven by innovation, brand visibility, and increasing consumer adoption across retail and quick-service restaurants.Japan: The Japanese market is growing rapidly, supported by government initiatives, rising flexitarian lifestyles, and increased product offerings from both startups and major food brands.Key PlayersSeveral global and regional companies are leading the charge in the plant-based meat industry. These include:Beyond MeatImpossible Foods Inc.Amy's Kitchen, Inc.Garden Protein International, Inc.Quorn Foods, Inc.Lightlife FoodsMorningStar Farms (The Kellogg Company)TofurkyVBites Foods LimitedBefore the ButcherMarket Segmentation:By Product: (Sausages, Burgers, Crumbles, Nuggets, Meatballs, Others)By Meat Type: (Pork, Beef, Chicken, Fish), By Source (Soybeans, Wheat, Quinoa, Peanut, Oats, Others)By End User: (Retail, HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=plant-based-meat-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited States – 2024 & 2025A top plant-based meat brand enhanced its main product range by lowering salt and saturated fat, boosting nutritional value while maintaining its original taste.Collaborations with retail and foodservice providers have expanded product reach and improved consumer access across the country.Japan – 2024 & 2025The government launched a multi-million-dollar initiative to boost research and development in alternative proteins, including plant-based meat and eggs.A local startup introduced a new generation of plant-based meat products with enhanced texture and shelf stability, positioning itself for mass-market success.ConclusionThe plant-based meat market is on a fast-growth path, propelled by changing consumer preferences, environmental awareness, and product innovation. With strong momentum in key regions like the U.S. and Japan, the industry is set to redefine how the world consumes protein making it more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.Latest Trending Related Reports By DataM Intelligence:Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.