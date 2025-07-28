Plant-Based Meat Global Market Size & Forecast Rate To 2031 | Globally – Trends, Insights & Key Players
The plant-based meat market is rapidly growing due to rising health, sustainability, and vegan lifestyle preferences.
The plant-based meat market is gaining strong global traction, with consumers increasingly opting for healthier and more sustainable alternatives to traditional meat, driven by innovation, consumer awareness, and expanding product availability.
Market Size and Forecast
The global plant-based meat market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately USD 21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 20.2% between 2024 and 2031.
Market Drivers & Opportunities
Health-Conscious Consumers: People are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with red meat and are turning to plant-based proteins for their nutritional benefits, including lower cholesterol and fat content.
Sustainability Push: Climate change concerns and growing support for eco-friendly food systems are encouraging consumers and businesses to shift toward sustainable protein sources.
Innovation in Taste & Texture: Advances in food technology are improving the taste, texture, and versatility of plant-based meat, making it more appealing to a wider audience.
Retail & Foodservice Expansion: Supermarkets, restaurants, and fast-food chains around the world are embracing plant-based products, bringing them into the mainstream.
Geographical Insights:
United States: The U.S. continues to be a major market, driven by innovation, brand visibility, and increasing consumer adoption across retail and quick-service restaurants.
Japan: The Japanese market is growing rapidly, supported by government initiatives, rising flexitarian lifestyles, and increased product offerings from both startups and major food brands.
Key Players
Several global and regional companies are leading the charge in the plant-based meat industry. These include:
Beyond Meat
Impossible Foods Inc.
Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
Garden Protein International, Inc.
Quorn Foods, Inc.
Lightlife Foods
MorningStar Farms (The Kellogg Company)
Tofurky
VBites Foods Limited
Before the Butcher
Market Segmentation:
By Product: (Sausages, Burgers, Crumbles, Nuggets, Meatballs, Others)
By Meat Type: (Pork, Beef, Chicken, Fish), By Source (Soybeans, Wheat, Quinoa, Peanut, Oats, Others)
By End User: (Retail, HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes)
By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Recent Developments
United States – 2024 & 2025
A top plant-based meat brand enhanced its main product range by lowering salt and saturated fat, boosting nutritional value while maintaining its original taste.
Collaborations with retail and foodservice providers have expanded product reach and improved consumer access across the country.
Japan – 2024 & 2025
The government launched a multi-million-dollar initiative to boost research and development in alternative proteins, including plant-based meat and eggs.
A local startup introduced a new generation of plant-based meat products with enhanced texture and shelf stability, positioning itself for mass-market success.
Conclusion
The plant-based meat market is on a fast-growth path, propelled by changing consumer preferences, environmental awareness, and product innovation. With strong momentum in key regions like the U.S. and Japan, the industry is set to redefine how the world consumes protein making it more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.
