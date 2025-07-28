Latest Research on Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Growth Projections & Opportunities To 2032

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market is growing rapidly due to rising vegan trends, health awareness, and product innovation.

In the U.S., rising demand for clean-label, vegan nutrition is driving plant-based protein supplements to exceed USD 6.79 billion by 2032, fueled by fitness trends and sustainable lifestyle choices.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Overview:The global plant-based protein supplements market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free nutrition, fueled by lifestyle shifts toward plant-based diets and growing awareness around environmental sustainability. Soy, pea, rice, and hemp proteins are dominating the supplement category, finding increased usage across powders, ready-to-drink beverages, bars, and capsules.Market Size and ForecastThe plant-based protein supplements market size is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free nutrition. Valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow significantly 6.79 billion through 2031 growing with a CAGR of 8.21%, fueled by lifestyle shifts toward plant-based diets and growing awareness around environmental sustainability. Soy, pea, rice, and hemp proteins are dominating the supplement category, finding increased usage across powders, ready-to-drink beverages, bars, and capsules.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-based-protein-supplements-market Key Market Drivers & Opportunities:Health and Wellness Boom: Consumers are increasingly shifting toward protein-rich diets that align with their fitness and weight management goals.Rise of Veganism and Flexitarian Diets: Ethical and environmental concerns are pushing people toward plant-based alternatives.Product Innovation: Technological advancements in protein extraction and taste enhancement are improving consumer appeal.Clean Label Demand: Transparent, allergen-free, and non-GMO product offerings are gaining traction across developed markets.E-commerce Expansion: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms and health-focused online retailers are propelling global accessibility.Geographical Share:North America: Continues to dominate the global market due to the growing vegan population, rising gym culture, and high disposable income.Europe: Sees strong adoption led by sustainability-conscious consumers and stringent labeling regulations.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region with increasing urbanization, adoption of Western dietary trends, and lactose intolerance concerns in countries like China, India, and Japan.Leading Key Market Players:Glanbia plcNow Health Group Inc.Nutiva IncDanone SAMusclePharm CorporationCytoSport, Inc.General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc.Quest The Simply Good Food CoThe Nature's Bounty CoReliance Vitamin Company, Inc.Market segmentation:By Source: (Soy, Pea, Rice, Spirulina, Wheat and Others)By Type: (Ready-to-Drink, Protein Powder,Protein Bars and Others)By Distribution Channel: (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Sales, Pharmacies and Drug Stores and Others)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=plant-based-protein-supplements-market Recent Developments – United States:2025: Orgain introduced a new organic protein blend with functional mushrooms and adaptogens targeting stress relief and gut health.2024: Glanbia expanded its vegan sports nutrition portfolio by launching a pea and brown rice protein blend under its performance brand targeting Gen Z consumers.Recent Developments – Japan:2025: Meiji Holdings partnered with a biotechnology firm to develop a fermented rice protein supplement aimed at improving digestibility and amino acid profile.2024: Asahi Group launched a plant-based RTD protein drink enriched with matcha and soy protein to cater to health-conscious millennials and seniors.Conclusion:The Plant-based Protein Supplements Market is witnessing exponential demand as consumers across the world become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. With innovation in product formulation, strategic regional expansions, and a rapidly diversifying customer base, the market is poised for sustained growth. Companies that focus on personalized nutrition, sustainable sourcing, and transparency in labeling will likely emerge as long-term winners in this evolving landscape.Here are the Latest Trending Reports By DataM Intelligence:Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

