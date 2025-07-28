Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture hosts first LIV golf tournament at Steyn City Golf Club, 20 to 22 Mar

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation proudly announces that the province will host the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament from 20-22 March 2026 at Steyn City Golf Club, Johannesburg.

This historic achievement marks the first time LIV Golf will be played on African soil, following successful negotiations by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and MEC Matome Chiloane with LIV Golf executives in London.

The tournament will feature 18 major champions including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and the all-South African Stinger GC team led by Louis Oosthuizen.

MEC Chiloane shared with excitment “This is a watershed moment for Africa. Securing the first-ever LIV Golf tournament on African soil demonstrates that Gauteng belongs on the global sporting stage. This historic achievement will create jobs, boost tourism, and inspire young South Africans to take up golf”

The multi-year partnership is expected to generate significant tourism revenue, create thousands of jobs, and position Gauteng as Africa’s premier sporting destination. SuperSport will provide live and exclusive coverage.

MEC Chiloane concluded “When the world’s best golfers tee off at Steyn City in March 2026, they will be making history and showing the world that Africa is ready to host world-class sporting events. This is our moment to show the world that Africa doesn’t just participate in global sport, we lead it. Gauteng has spoken, and the world has listened”

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

Xolani Mkhwemnte

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 083 513 9285

Email:

E-mail: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za