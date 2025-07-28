Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Analysis 2024-2034: Trends, Growth, and Forecasts at 8.10% CAGR

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Competitive Analysis

The global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market was valued at approximately USD 6.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 13.84 billion by 2034, (CAGR) of 8.10% ” — Deepak Rupnar

📊 Market OverviewThe global automotive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is gaining significant momentum as vehicle safety standards evolve worldwide. Valued at approximately USD 6.35 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach nearly USD 13.84 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.10% between 2025 and 2034.

TPMS technology plays a crucial role in monitoring tire pressure and alerting drivers to under-inflated tires—improving fuel efficiency, extending tire life, and enhancing road safety. Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.10% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market size was valued at around USD 6.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2034.The automotive tire pressure monitoring system market is projected to grow significantly due to the expansion of electric and hybrid vehicle production, increasing fuel efficiency and tire longevity demand, and growing fleet management applications requiring real-time tire monitoring.Based on system type, direct TPMS leads the market and will continue to lead the global market.Based on vehicle type, passenger cars are expected to lead the market.Based on sales channel, original equipment manufacturers are anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on the component, sensors are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. 🚘 Key Market DriversRegulatory Push for Vehicle SafetyGovernments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have mandated the integration of TPMS in all new vehicles, boosting demand among OEMs and aftermarket providers.Rising Focus on Fuel Efficiency & EmissionsProper tire inflation significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions. TPMS adoption is thus aligned with global environmental goals and sustainability efforts.Growing Demand for Passenger and Commercial VehiclesThe global increase in vehicle production and ownership, especially in emerging economies, is directly influencing TPMS installations.Technological AdvancementsInnovations in sensor miniaturization, wireless data transmission, and integration with vehicle telematics are making TPMS smarter and more accurate.Increase in Road Accidents due to Tire FailuresRising statistics around tire-related road accidents are prompting both regulators and consumers to consider TPMS a critical vehicle safety feature.🔧 Market SegmentationBy Type:Direct TPMS (uses physical pressure sensors)Indirect TPMS (relies on wheel speed data via ABS sensors)By Vehicle Type:Passenger VehiclesCommercial VehiclesElectric Vehicles (EVs)Two-Wheelers (emerging category)By Sales Channel:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)Aftermarket🌍 Regional AnalysisNorth America: Leading the TPMS market due to early adoption, strong regulatory frameworks (e.g., U.S. TREAD Act), and consumer emphasis on vehicle safety.Europe: A mature market with stringent EU regulations requiring TPMS in all new cars since 2014. Growth continues through aftermarket demand and EV integration.Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are increasingly adopting TPMS standards, with massive potential from new vehicle sales and fleet modernization.Latin America & Middle East: Gradual adoption due to growing safety norms and increased imports of TPMS-equipped vehicles. KGLear CorporationNIRA Dynamics ABWABCO Holdings Inc.Valeo SAHamaton Automotive TechnologyBartec USA LLCBendix Commercial Vehicle SystemsAlps Alpine Co. Ltd.These players are driving innovation in battery-less sensors, cloud-connected TPMS, and scalable solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles.🔮 Future OutlookAs the global automotive industry undergoes a transformation toward safer, smarter, and greener vehicles, the role of tire pressure monitoring systems will become increasingly integral.By 2034, TPMS will likely be standard not just in cars and trucks, but across electric vehicles, buses, motorcycles, and autonomous fleets. Additionally, TPMS systems will evolve into intelligent platforms capable of predictive maintenance, real-time fleet management, and integration with broader vehicle safety systems.More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research -

