San Diego’s Home Services Plus Debuts AI-Powered Kitchen Remodeler to Take the Guesswork Out of Renovation

Cutting-edge platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver instant design visualizations, eliminating guesswork and saving time on home remodels.

With our AI Remodeler, San Diego homeowners can now see their dream kitchen or bath come to life before the work even begins.” — Modi Holtzman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Services Plus , a leading San Diego-based remodeling company, has announced the upcoming launch of its revolutionary AI Kitchen Remodeler, a new platform that leverages artificial intelligence to help homeowners visualize renovations before any work begins.The new tool allows users to upload a photo of their existing kitchen, bathroom, or living space and instantly receive lifelike, AI-generated design options in their preferred style — whether modern, farmhouse, minimalist, or anything in between. The result: faster planning, clearer communication, and more confident remodeling decisions.“We’re removing the mystery and miscommunication that so often comes with home remodeling,” said Modi Holtzman, founder of Home Services Plus.A Smarter, Faster Remodeling ExperienceThe AI Kitchen Remodeler is more than a visualization tool — it’s a game-changer for the renovation industry.Key features include:Real-Time AI Rendering – See personalized remodel designs in seconds based on real photos of your space.Style Selector – Explore multiple layouts and finishes instantly to find your perfect look.Collaborative Tools – Share and discuss designs directly with the Home Services Plus team to accelerate decisions and align expectations.Time Savings – The platform is projected to reduce traditional planning cycles by up to 70%.By combining the power of advanced AI with hands-on remodeling expertise, Home Services Plus is bridging the gap between vision and execution, helping San Diego homeowners feel more empowered and in control throughout their renovation journey.Built for the Future of Home DesignWhile the current platform focuses on kitchens, bathrooms, and indoor spaces, the company plans to expand its AI capabilities to support full-home and outdoor remodels in the coming months.“This is just the beginning,” added Holtzman. “We’re building a scalable design engine that brings clarity, confidence, and creativity to every corner of the home.”As a proudly local company serving the greater San Diego area, Home Services Plus is committed to delivering innovation-driven service with a personal touch, offering not just smarter remodeling, but better living.To learn more about the AI Kitchen Remodeler or request early access, visit https://homeservicesplus.pro or contact the Home Services Plus team directly.About Home Services PlusHome Services Plus is a San Diego-based home remodeling company dedicated to providing high-quality renovation services with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. From kitchens and bathrooms to full-home makeovers, Home Services Plus is committed to transforming living spaces and lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.