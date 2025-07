Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2021 - 2030

Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market Size

Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market Expected to Reach $24.12 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

Emphasis on industrial automation & optimum utilization of resources, and adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market by Component, and Control & Safety System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automation in combined heat and power market size was valued at $12.53 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward automation in combined heat and power market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. The automation in the combined heat and power market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the industrial sector. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of automation in combined heat and power products in energy & power sectors, which is projected to significantly contribute toward growth of the market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15612 Combined heat and power automation boosts performance, lower environmental loads, raise energy efficiency, and minimize the use of raw materials. It is also used to calculate, measure, estimate & monitor the production efficiency, direct costs, lifetime costs, and emissions of CHP plants. Automation enables the plant to control & optimize its operations correspondingly.Growth of global automation inthe combined heat and power market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as emphasis on industrial automation & optimum utilization of resources, and adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments. In addition, the emergence of the concept of connected enterprises boosts overall market growth. However, a lack of awareness among small-scale industries acts as a major restraint for global automation in combined heat and power industry. On the contrary, the surge in demand from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for automation in combined heat and power market growth Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of automation in combined heat and power products, especially in commercial sectors, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as the rise in the adoption of energy-efficient products accelerate the market growth.The global automation in combined heat and power market is segmented based on component, control and safety system, and region. By component, the market is classified into sensors, controllers, switches & relays, drives, and others. Depending on the control and safety system, the market is categorized into distributed control systems, supervisory control & data acquisition systems, systems instrumented systems, programmable logic controllers, and human-machine interfaces. The automation in combined heat and power market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A15612 Region-wise, the automation in combined heat and power market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the automation in combined heat and power market analysis in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to an increase in demand from emerging economic countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.Competitive Analysis:The Automation in Combined Heat and Power industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market include,ABB LtdEmerson Electric Co.Honeywell International Inc.Mitsubishi Electric CorporationOmron CorporationRockwell Automation, Inc.Schneider Electric S.E.Siemens AGValmetYokogawa Electric CorporationInquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15612 Key Findings of the Study- The controllers segment is projected to be the major component, followed by sensors.- By region, Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the automation in combined heat and power market share in 2020. India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America Automation in Combined Heat and Power market, accounting for approximately 54% share in 2020.- Depending on the control and safety system, the supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.- Region-wise, the automation in combined heat and power market was dominated by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.