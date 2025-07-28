Fusion CX Scales Philippine Operations with 1,000 New Seats in Manila and Legazpi

Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a customer experience (CX) services provider, has expanded its operations in the Philippines—marking 15 years in the country and reaffirming its long-term commitment—with the launch of a delivery center at 500 Shaw Boulevard, Metro Manila, with a capacity of 836 seats. This follows the recent opening of a 275-seat facility in Legazpi City, further strengthening the company’s national footprint.The Manila expansion comes on the heels of the Legazpi City launch, where Fusion CX has already begun nurturing regional talent into global CX leaders. With established operations in Cebu and Silang, the Manila and Legazpi centers now serve as pillars of Fusion CX’s delivery strategy centered on inclusive growth, decentralized talent development, and technology-powered transformation.“We believe in the long-term potential of the Philippines—not just as a delivery hub, but as a strategic growth engine for global CX,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Fusion CX. “Our continued investment here reflects our confidence in the country’s talent and capability.”The new Manila center is tech-forward, and human-centric. Designed to empower employees and enhance client delivery, the facility blends infrastructure with an inclusive, people-first culture.Key Highlights of the Manila Center:* AI Solutions Command Hub powered by Fusion CX’s subsidiary Omind—delivering real-time agent assistance, conversational AI, accent harmonization, analytics, sentiment analysis, and automation.* Multichannel delivery zones optimized for seamless voice, chat, email, and social media interactions.* Collaborative workspaces supporting continuous learning and employee engagement.* Infrastructure includes training rooms, boardrooms, and staff amenities.The facility opened with 836 seats and over 500 CX professionals, with scalable infrastructure designed to expand rapidly as client needs grow.“This facility sets a new benchmark for how we deliver CX,” said Kishore Saraogi, Co-founder, Managing Director, and COO of Fusion CX. “It’s built for speed, built for people, and built to lead. It unifies our capabilities to serve clients across industries with multilingual, AI-powered services. These investments reflect our long-term vision and deep trust in our exceptional Filipino team.”Fusion CX’s continued expansion demonstrates its belief in the depth and resilience of Filipino talent and the country’s rising importance in global CX. By investing not only in urban hubs like Manila but also in high-potential regions such as Legazpi, the company aims to foster inclusive progress and sustainable growth across the Philippines.The 500 Shaw Boulevard launch event, held on July 28, brought together Fusion CX leadership, global clients, government officials, and community stakeholders to mark the occasion. The celebration spotlighted a shared commitment to innovation, regional development, and the future of customer experience delivery in the Philippines.About Fusion CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions with over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centers in 15 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, and Atlanta, USA, Fusion CX delivers support in 25 languages, serving 190+ global clients across industries such as Telecom and Utilities, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and High-Tech. Its AI solutions arm, Omind, powers digital transformation through real-time automation and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at www.fusioncx.com and www.omind.ai

