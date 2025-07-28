Built in Germany, Deployed Globally: Quarero Robotics Accelerates Production for Global Expansion

Quarero Robotics-The Perfect Combination of Swiss Precision and German Engineering: Revolutionizing Security with AI-Powered Robotics

Quarero launches full-scale production of its AI security robots in Germany, combining European precision with global deployment readiness.

This is more than robotics, this is infrastructure for a smarter, safer world” — Marcus Köhnlein

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global demand for intelligent security solutions surges, Quarero Robotics has entered full-scale production of its advanced AI-powered surveillance robots, engineered in Switzerland and now manufactured in Germany to the highest industrial standards.

With security automation emerging as a critical solution to rising labor shortages and increasing urban risks, Quarero is addressing the need for scalable, autonomous surveillance through precision manufacturing and a robust deployment plan.

“This is more than robotics, this is infrastructure for a smarter, safer world,” said Marcus Köhnlein, CEO of Quarero Robotics. “By aligning Swiss innovation with German reliability, we’re delivering next-generation systems built for performance, resilience, and scale.”

Production Capacity and Global Rollout

• Full-scale production ramping up to meet international demand

• Initial deployment: 50 robots by end of 2025, scaling to 300 by 2027

• Built to serve airports, industrial zones, logistics hubs, campuses, and smart cities

• Engineered for seamless indoor and outdoor operation in complex environments

European Engineering Meets Scalable Intelligence

Every unit undergoes rigorous testing and quality control to meet strict compliance, mobility, and integration standards. Designed to operate autonomously 24/7, these systems feature modular components, real-time analytics, and predictive diagnostics, enabling continuous adaptation and operational uptime.

With a flexible Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, Quarero offers clients a powerful surveillance solution with minimal upfront investment and long-term scalability.

About Quarero Robotics

Founded in 2021, Quarero Robotics is a Swiss-German company developing autonomous AI-powered security systems. With a focus on scalable innovation, intelligent automation, and mission-critical performance, Quarero is helping organizations across the globe reimagine what security can be.



