Green Book Global & EatOkra partner to make road trips safer and spotlight Black-owned restaurants Nationwide in August

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic collaboration for Black travel, Green Book Global , the first Black travel review mobile app, has officially partnered with EatOkra, the go-to app for discovering Black-owned restaurants, to integrate over 2,500 Black-owned restaurants into Green Book Global’s Driving While Black Road Trip Planner.This innovative tech partnership allows travelers using the Green Book Global app or website to seamlessly add highly-rated, Black-owned restaurants from EatOkra directly to their road trip routes across the United States. Whether you’re craving comfort food, vegan eats, or Caribbean favorites, the options are now conveniently mapped alongside your travel plans.The integration, which officially launched on Juneteenth 2025, is being promoted as part of a larger campaign for Black-Owned Business Month in August, spotlighting tools, resources, and partnerships that uplift and support Black communities nationwide.“This collaboration is about more than food. It’s about culture, safety, and creating a network of trusted spaces for Black travelers as they explore the country,” said Lawrence Phillips, Founder of Green Book Global. “We’re proud to build on the legacy of the original Green Book in a way that speaks to today’s travelers.”The Driving While Black Road Trip Planner already allows travelers to:• Avoid historical Sundown towns along their routes• Find safe rest stops and cities rated by Black travelers for safety and inclusivity• Book hotel stays, rental cars, and activities at their destination• Now, discover and add Black-owned restaurants from EatOkra directly to their road trip itineraries“This is the type of collaboration we’ve always envisioned, combining EatOkra’s restaurant discovery with a platform actively protecting and empowering Black travelers on the road,” said Anthony Edwards, Co-Founder of EatOkra. “Together, we’re creating an experience where Black travelers can eat well and travel safely.”The enhanced Road Trip Planner is available now in the Green Book Global app and via the Green Book Global website.About Green Book GlobalGreen Book Global is the world’s first Black travel review platform, helping Black travelers explore the world safely and confidently. From reviews to safety scores to booking tools, the platform empowers the Black travel community to plan intentional, informed, and enriching travel experiences.About EatOkraEatOkra is the leading app for discovering Black-owned restaurants and eateries across the U.S. With over 20,000 listings nationwide, EatOkra connects food lovers with the rich diversity of Black culinary culture and experiences.

