Franx Paul's Earns Two Global Recognitions in Two Competitions with Three Tracks in Just Three Months

Italian artist reaches the final with two singles nominated and a semifinal with another production, rewriting the rules for techno progressive house music

It’s not just about sound. It’s about sonic resistance, storytelling, and reclaiming authenticity.” — Franx Paul's

ROME, ITALY, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just three months, Italian electronic music producer Franx Paul’s has emerged as one of the most talked-about independent artists on the global scene — earning two finalist nominations at the InterContinental Music Awards 2025 in the European Electronic & Techno category, and reaching the semifinals at the International Songwriting Competition, selected from submissions across 68 countries.In every beat, Franx, with his independent label MFTDCP8, intone a sonic tribute in honor of those who turned electronic music into a universal language. All nominations stem from two Radio Edits ("Deeper” and “Feel the Rhythm") and one Extended Version ("Funky Party").“It’s not just about sound,” says Franx. “It’s about sonic resistance, storytelling, and reclaiming authenticity.”Shaped by "The Sound of Rome" rave culture in the 1990s, fueled by the "Virus" movement that made Rome the Capital of Techno, Franx channels the legacy of techno activists like Freddy K. He is also influenced by pioneers such Robert Miles, who desired calm ravers before driving at home, becoming an icon of progressive dream music; Mauro Picotto, who proved that the music can be independent and universal; Jeff Miles who turned techno into rhythmic architecture and a cultural statement; Tiësto as a global house DJ producer; and others.The winners of the InterContinental Music Awards will be announced August 24, a date the artist refers to as “the signal.”For streaming, videos, and more, visit Franx Paul’s on Spotify, Vevo, YouTube , Apple Music, and Beatport. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok , and X.

