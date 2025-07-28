LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Carpenters in Tarpon Springs, Florida

LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC Logo

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Carpenters in Tarpon Springs, Florida has been awarded to LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC. This recognition honors LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2023, LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC has earned a reputation as a premier provider of high-quality woodworking services in the Tarpon Springs area. LNMC ENTERPRISE is a family-owned and operated business, committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. The team at LNMC ENTERPRISE specializes in creating custom woodworking pieces for homeowners in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Whether it's custom cabinets, built-ins, kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, outdoor pergolas, or unique personalized designs, LNMC ENTERPRISE takes pride in bringing every project to life. LNMC ENTERPRISE understand the importance of creating personalized spaces that reflect each client’s vision. Mike and Lilianna with the team at LNMC ENTERPRISE work closely with clients to ensure every project is tailored to their specific style and functionality requirements. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, LNMC ENTERPRISE guarantees a seamless experience from concept to completion. LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC is proud to serve Tarpon Springs and the surrounding communities, striving to build lasting relationships and contribute to the local area through outstanding service and craftsmanship.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC stood out as an experienced company in the woodworking industry. Known for its detailed, precise and skilled team, LNMC ENTERPRISE LLC has earned a strong reputation within the Tarpon Springs community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by LNMC ENTERPRISE’s communication and exceptional service:“All I can say is WOW! From the 1st phone call it was nothing less than superb. Kindness exudes from the owner. On time, professional, and very knowledgeable of his products. The craftsmanship is amazing. Nice to see someone taking pride in their work. Thank you doesn't cover it!”“Mike is a great guy! He has done a few installs at our home that came out better than we could have expected. He is very professional and will address all your concerns. His attention to detail is exceptional. Thank you for the great work and look forward to some upcoming project.”“We recently had to replace our panel ready GE Monogram refrigerator and freezer. While the new units were the same size, they were configured differently and our cabinet panels no longer fit. One company told us all new panels would have to be made and the old ones could not be used. Fortunately, we had Mike from LMNC Enterprises come out for an estimate. Mike did a thorough evaluation and was confident he could take the existing panels and modify them to fit over the new units. He did! In less than a week, Mike installed the modified cabinet panels and they are perfect and beautiful! Mike did an outstanding job, saved us thousands, and was a pleasure to work with. We highly recommend Mike and his company!”“I am extremely satisfied with the cabinet installation service provided by this company. The entire process was seamless and efficient, from the initial consultation to the final installation. The cabinets look amazing and have completely transformed my space. The attention to detail and craftsmanship were top-notch. I highly recommend this company for anyone looking for high-quality cabinet installation. 5 stars all the way! Thank you Mike and Liliana definitely recommend.”The LNMC ENTERPRISE team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. 