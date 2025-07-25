COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk
- Company Name:
- Tropicale Foods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
La Michoacana, Helados Mexico
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Tropicale Foods of Ontario, CA is recalling certain Helados Mexico and La Michoacana products with specific best by dates, as detailed below because these products contain undeclared milk. Though these products include “cream” in the product ingredient lists, the common name “milk” is not declared. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
|Description
|BBD
|LaMichoacana COCONUT (Single)
|10/3/2026-5/3/2027
|LaMichoacana STRAWBERRY (Single)
|10/1/2026-5/16/2027
|LaMichoacana BUBBLE GUM (Single)
|4/7/2027-4/19/2027
|LaMichoacana COOKIES AND CREAM (Single)
|4/9/2027-4/11/2027
|LaMichoacana MANGO (Single)
|2/3/2027-4/8/2027
|LaMichoacana 6 -PACK COCONUT
|11/25/2026-4/12/2027
|LaMichoacana 6-PACK STRAWBERRY
|6/3/2026-6/17/2027
|LaMichoacana 16-PACK VARIETY CREAM
|3/14/2027 and 3/16/2027
|LaMichoacana 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM
|9/9/2026 -4/12/2027
|LaMichoacana 6-PACK ROMPOPE
|4/24/2027-7/14/2027
|Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM
|5/29/2026-06/24/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI CHOCOLATE
DIP VARIETY CREAM
|12/17/2026-6/15/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI VARIETY
CREAM
|12/31/2026-5/2/2027
|
Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI
CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM
|1/14/2027-6/18/2027
Product was distributed at retail locations nationwide. Pictures of the recalled products are below.
The company conducted an audit of all product labels, which led to this recall. One consumer illness has been reported to date.
Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product if allergic or sensitive to milk. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.