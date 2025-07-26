Attorney General James Calls for Immediate and Unrestricted Humanitarian Aid to Enter Gaza
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James together with a coalition of elected officials today released the following statement:
“We are a coalition of multiracial, multiethnic, and multifaith elected officials writing today out of urgent moral necessity. Our communities span diverse histories, traditions, and beliefs, but we are united in a shared commitment to human dignity and justice. And we are united in this moment by both condemning the October 7th massacre perpetrated by Hamas and an unavoidable truth: a famine is unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of the world.
“There is no denying it—we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe. Gaza is in the grip of starvation. Palestinian children are dying from hunger and preventable disease. Entire communities have been displaced, infrastructure has been decimated, and aid remains restricted or delayed. The scale of suffering is staggering.
“We urge a lasting diplomatic solution that permits sustained, unrestricted humanitarian aid to reach all those in need. The delivery of food, medicine, and essential resources must not be contingent on political negotiations, restricted by logistical blockades, or held by lack of cooperation. Children are not combatants and human life cannot be collateral.
“At the same time, we join the call for the immediate and safe return of all hostages. The anguish experienced by their families is heartbreaking, and we grieve for all who continue to live with fear and uncertainty.
“There is no military solution to this crisis. Only diplomacy can prevent further loss of life. Only peace can end this cycle of devastation.
“We know that this conflict is complex. But compassion is not. The suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, the fear in Israel, and the grief in families across the region all speak to a common truth: every life is sacred. Every child deserves a future. And we, as people of conscience, have a duty to act.
“We urge our fellow Americans to speak out, to support relief efforts, and to demand that our leaders use every tool of diplomacy to end this crisis. History will remember what we did, or failed to do, in this moment.”
Joining Attorney General James in releasing the statement are:
U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler
U.S. Representative Pat Ryan
U.S. Representative Paul Tonko
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards
Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger
Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs
State Senator Jabari Brisport
State Senator Patricia Fahy
State Senator Nathalia Fernandez
State Senator Kristen Gonzalez
State Senator Michelle Hinchey
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal
State Senator Robert Jackson
State Senator Liz Krueger
State Senator John Liu
State Senator Rachel May
State Senator Sean Ryan
State Senator Julia Salazar
State Senator Luis Sepulveda
State Senator James Skoufis
Deputy Assembly Speaker Phil Ramos
Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson
Assemblymember Charles Fall
Assemblymember Deborah Glick
Assemblymember Charles Lavine
Assemblymember Grace Lee
Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh
Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes
Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow
Assemblymember Karines Reyes
Assemblymember Gabriella Romero
Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal
Assemblymember Nader Sayegh
Assemblymember Amanda Septimo
Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha
Assemblymember Michaelle Solages
Assemblymember Al Stirpe
Assemblymember Emérita Torres
Assemblymember Claire Valdez
New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías
New York City Councilmember Alexa Avilés
New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher
New York City Councilmember Tiffany Caban
New York City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa
New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif
New York City Councilmember Shekar Krishnan
New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler
New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera
New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam
Dutchess County Legislator Kristofer Munn
Orange County Legislator Genesis Ramos
Oswego County Legislator Marie Schadt
Ulster County Legislator Abe Uchitell
Dutchess County Legislator Yvette Valdés Smith
Kingston Common Councilmember Michele Hirsch
Ithaca Common Councilmember Kayla Matos
Kingston Common Councilmember Michael Tierney
