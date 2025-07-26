Attorney General James Calls for Immediate and Unrestricted Humanitarian Aid to Enter Gaza

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James together with a coalition of elected officials today released the following statement:

“We are a coalition of multiracial, multiethnic, and multifaith elected officials writing today out of urgent moral necessity. Our communities span diverse histories, traditions, and beliefs, but we are united in a shared commitment to human dignity and justice. And we are united in this moment by both condemning the October 7th massacre perpetrated by Hamas and an unavoidable truth: a famine is unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of the world.

“There is no denying it—we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe. Gaza is in the grip of starvation. Palestinian children are dying from hunger and preventable disease. Entire communities have been displaced, infrastructure has been decimated, and aid remains restricted or delayed. The scale of suffering is staggering.

“We urge a lasting diplomatic solution that permits sustained, unrestricted humanitarian aid to reach all those in need. The delivery of food, medicine, and essential resources must not be contingent on political negotiations, restricted by logistical blockades, or held by lack of cooperation. Children are not combatants and human life cannot be collateral.

“At the same time, we join the call for the immediate and safe return of all hostages. The anguish experienced by their families is heartbreaking, and we grieve for all who continue to live with fear and uncertainty.

“There is no military solution to this crisis. Only diplomacy can prevent further loss of life. Only peace can end this cycle of devastation.

“We know that this conflict is complex. But compassion is not. The suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, the fear in Israel, and the grief in families across the region all speak to a common truth: every life is sacred. Every child deserves a future. And we, as people of conscience, have a duty to act.

“We urge our fellow Americans to speak out, to support relief efforts, and to demand that our leaders use every tool of diplomacy to end this crisis. History will remember what we did, or failed to do, in this moment.”

Joining Attorney General James in releasing the statement are:

U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler

U.S. Representative Pat Ryan

U.S. Representative Paul Tonko

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger

Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs

State Senator Jabari Brisport

State Senator Patricia Fahy

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez

State Senator Michelle Hinchey

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal

State Senator Robert Jackson

State Senator Liz Krueger

State Senator John Liu

State Senator Rachel May

State Senator Sean Ryan

State Senator Julia Salazar

State Senator Luis Sepulveda

State Senator James Skoufis

Deputy Assembly Speaker Phil Ramos

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson

Assemblymember Charles Fall

Assemblymember Deborah Glick

Assemblymember Charles Lavine

Assemblymember Grace Lee

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes

Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow

Assemblymember Karines Reyes

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages

Assemblymember Al Stirpe

Assemblymember Emérita Torres

Assemblymember Claire Valdez

New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías

New York City Councilmember Alexa Avilés

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher

New York City Councilmember Tiffany Caban

New York City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa

New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif

New York City Councilmember Shekar Krishnan

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler

New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera

New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam

Dutchess County Legislator Kristofer Munn

Orange County Legislator Genesis Ramos

Oswego County Legislator Marie Schadt

Ulster County Legislator Abe Uchitell

Dutchess County Legislator Yvette Valdés Smith

Kingston Common Councilmember Michele Hirsch

Ithaca Common Councilmember Kayla Matos

Kingston Common Councilmember Michael Tierney