Naval Postgraduate School Scholar on the Forefront of Golden Dome Technology

U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Hoskins, a recent Naval Postgraduate School alumnus, is contributing to research that could shape the future of U.S. missile defense.

Leveraging a space-based terahertz camera aboard a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) CubeSat, a recent graduate's research could shape future missile defense.

MONTEREY , CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Hoskins, a recent graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), is contributing to research that could shape the future of missile defense. As a Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer Scholar, and graduate of the Space Systems Operations program, Hoskins’ research was recognized with the Surface Navy Association’s Award for Excellence in Surface Warfare Research for his work in space-based terahertz imaging.

Hoskins’ thesis centered on the operational planning and tasking of a terahertz imaging camera developed jointly by the NPS Department of Physics and Space Systems Academic Group. The camera is currently in orbit aboard a CubeSat launched by NPS in 2024, forming part of the school’s continuing efforts to lead in space-based research and hands-on satellite operations.

“Part of my research was tasking and developing the concept of operations for this camera as it orbits the globe,” said Hoskins. “As a forward deployed direct support officer, I had a lot of experience learning to rigorously defend my actions and my claims to my superiors, and that experience for me directly led into my thesis doing something that nobody's done before.”

Prior to his time at NPS, Hoskins served as a Battle Watch Captain and Subsurface Direct Support Officer at Navy Information Operations Command Maryland, supporting fleet and national missions. He also qualified as an Information Warfare Officer during that tour. That experience, he said, sharpened his ability to approach research with operational discipline and strategic focus.

The imaging technology, based on terahertz frequency sensing, has potential for future integration into homeland defense systems.

“One of the coolest benefits from this terahertz imaging camera is the potential for it to be part of a missile warning or homeland defense system that could eventually be part of systems like the Golden Dome for America,” Hoskins explained. “It could tip and cue our Aegis platforms at sea.”

Hoskins’ selection as a Meyer Scholar while at NPS placed him in a competitive, joint-service program sponsored by the Missile Defense Agency. The program prepares officers from across the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard with the skills needed to develop, acquire, and employ advanced combat systems. Graduates receive an Additional Qualification Designator as Combat System Specialists upon graduation, and are expected to bring that expertise into high-priority roles across the fleet and defense enterprise.

“I joined the program so that way I could kind of round myself out as an officer, expanding not only from my cryptologic warfare experience and informational warfare experience, but also branching out into some of the surface problems as well,” Hoskins said. “Some of the things I've learned at NPS through both the Meyer Program and the Space Systems Academic Group will directly tie into my role as an acquisitions officer.”

While at NPS, Hoskins valued the opportunity to expand his expertise beyond his primary community.

“I'm a cryptologic warfare officer, but I'm studying space and advanced weapon systems, and it's really helped me develop myself as an officer,” he said. Following his NPS graduation in June, Hoskins has since reported to the Office of Naval Intelligence in Suitland, Maryland, where he is now serving as a deputy program manager.

His work, blending operational experience with academic innovation, reflects the Naval Postgraduate School’s mission to equip officers with the tools to lead in complex, technology-driven environments.

----------------------

Established in 1909, Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. Located in Monterey, California, NPS offers master’s and doctoral programs for U.S. military and civilians, federal agencies, allied militaries and partner nations.

NPS Graduate Profile Video: LT Christopher Hoskins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.