Dr. Adrian D. Ware Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of "Unstoppable," co-authored by Dr. Adrian D. Ware, along with Lisa Nichols and other distinguished professionals from around the world. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has attained Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.

Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Dr. Adrian D. Ware’s chapter, "Five Master Keys to Unlocking Unstoppable Resilience." Dr. Ware shares his inspiring journey from deep despair and depression to a spiritual epiphany. He reveals how he overcame his trauma and emerged from the brink of suicide through faith and the discovery of universal success principles.



Meet Dr. Adrian D. Ware:

Dr. Adrian D. Ware is a dynamic force in personal transformation. For over 25 years, he has served as a pastor, public speaker, premarital and marital coach, and ghostwriter. He empowers individuals to elevate their thinking and actions, resulting in deeper connections and lasting success.

Dr. Ware's journey serves as a powerful testament to his philosophy. After overcoming chronic depression and suicidal thoughts, he helps others break free from their trauma. At the age of 21, he returned from the brink of suicide, an experience he shares in his upcoming book, How to Go from Trauma to Tremendous. In this memoir, Dr. Ware presents universal principles for understanding and healing from the aftermath of trauma, including depression and setbacks, and discusses how to liberate oneself from their grip.

Drawing from extensive experience, Dr. Ware observes that trauma is often so profound that people define time and events as before and after the trauma, marking it as their point of demarcation. Trauma leaves an imprint on the soul and commands respect for its devastation.

Dr. Ware’s coaching approach is built on the "Five Master Keys," which assist individuals in overcoming limiting beliefs and emotional turmoil, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Dr. Adrian D. Ware possesses an impressive academic background, including a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, a Master of Business Administration, and a Doctor of Ministry. He blends academic intelligence with spiritual wisdom to create transformative programs that empower individuals to excel in their personal, relational, and spiritual lives.

Outside of work, Dr. Ware enjoys cooking, reading, writing, traveling, and watching legal dramas. He and his wife, Tonya, have been happily married for 29 years and have two daughters, Wisdom and Wealth.

Dr. Ware and his team can be reached at Connect@DrAdrianWare.com. To order your copy of “Unstoppable,” please visit HERE.

