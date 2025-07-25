Submit Release
From Soirées to Back-to-School Bites, Celebrity Chef and Entertainer George Duran Serves up Summer Family Inspo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is in full swing, bringing backyard BBQs, casual get-togethers, and prep for the busy back-to-school season. Celebrity chef and entertainer George Duran shares tips to elevate summer celebrations and offers fun, flavorful snacks to make the transition back to routine easier for families. From delicious grilling ideas to quick bites kids will love, George’s expert advice brings flavor and fun to any gathering.

George Duran is a multi-lingual chef, comedian, and author of Take This Dish and Twist It. He’s best known for hosting the Food Network’s Ham on the Street and TLC’s The Ultimate Cake Off! where he combines culinary creativity with humor and charm to entertain and inspire home cooks everywhere.

For more information, please visit: https://presidentcheese.com and https://www.butterball.com.

