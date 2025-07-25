Regenerative Lower Extremity Institute Expands to Chicago

Bringing Advanced Healing for Foot, Ankle, and Lower Leg Conditions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Regenerative Lower Extremity Institute , a leader in regenerative medicine for foot, ankle, and lower leg conditions, is proud to announce its expansion into Chicago . Building on its established presence in Ohio, the Institute now offers its innovative, patient-focused care to the Chicago community, providing new hope for those suffering from lower extremity pain and injuries.Operating within clinics and surgical sites throughout Ohio- including Mentor, Westlake, and Parma- the Institute has helped countless patients overcome chronic pain, tendon injuries, arthritis, and nerve issues using advanced regenerative therapies. Now, operating with new locations at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital and the Chicago Foot & Ankle Deformity Correction Center, Chicago-area residents can access the same expertise and cutting-edge treatments.The Institute specializes in treating a wide range of lower extremity conditions, including chronic foot and ankle pain, tendon and ligament injuries, arthritis, cartilage damage, bone fractures, nerve injuries, and plantar fasciitis. Patients benefit from a suite of regenerative procedures, including Peptide Therapy, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), and Stem Cell Therapy.“Our mission has always been to empower patients with innovative, evidence-based treatments that harness the body’s own healing abilities,” said Dr. Stephen Frania, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and co-founder of the Institute. “Expanding to Chicago allows us to reach more people who need alternatives to traditional surgery and long-term pain management.”Regenerative treatments offer several advantages over standard care. Patients often experience faster healing, better bone quality, and fewer complications. These therapies promote tendon repair without weakening tissue, stimulate bone and cartilage regrowth, and can delay or even avoid the need for surgery. PRP and stem cell treatments may regenerate hyaline-like cartilage, delay arthritis progression, and improve joint function. For nerve injuries, regenerative medicine can stimulate nerve healing, improve recovery, and reduce neuropathic pain- often without the need for long-term medications.“We’re committed to supporting our patients every step of the way, from the first consultation to full recovery,” said Dr. Edgardo R. Rodriguez-Collazo, co-founder and reconstructive foot and ankle surgeon. “Chicago is a city with a rich medical tradition and a diverse patient population. We’re excited to bring these advanced regenerative therapies to Chicago, where we can help even more people get back on their feet and improve their quality of life. Our goal is to provide personalized care and innovative solutions for every patient who walks through our doors.”Safety and patient well-being are always top priorities. Most treatments use the patient’s own biological materials, minimizing the risk of allergic reactions or rejection, and strict safety protocols are followed at every step. Patients can also use their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to cover eligible expenses.For more information or to schedule a consultation at one of the Institute’s Ohio or Chicago operating locations, please visit www.regenerativelowerextremity.com or call (833) 734-3648.About the Regenerative Lower Extremity InstituteFounded by a team of experienced reconstructive foot and ankle surgeons, the Institute is dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine for foot, ankle, and lower leg conditions. With a patient-centered approach and state-of-the-art therapies, the Institute is transforming lives across Ohio and now Chicago. The Regenerative Lower Extremity Institute takes a comprehensive approach, addressing the root causes of illness. The goal is to increase mobility and offer long-lasting relief.

