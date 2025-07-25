Carolyn Bass Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Carolyn Bass

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Carolyn Bass, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.

Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Carolyn Bass’s chapter, "The Gift of Manifestation." Carolyn shares her deeply personal journey of turning heartbreak, uncertainty, and change into a powerful practice of manifestation and intentional living. Carolyn reveals how trust, creativity, and faith helped her transform life’s challenges into a vibrant, meaningful masterpiece.



Meet Carolyn Bass:

Carolyn Bass is a dedicated lifelong learner, storyteller, and advocate for community engagement. With a background in urban studies, human resources, and the arts, she brings creativity and passion to everything she pursues. A San Francisco native, she graduated magna cum laude from San Francisco State University and built a distinguished career with over 30-years at the University of California, San Francisco, where she earned a UCSF Achievement Award and completed the Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program.

Her creative spirit extends into the performing arts as a ventriloquist, with her puppet Casey bringing joy to audiences. She has also been a featured writer and reader at Ruth’s Table in San Francisco, and her original short story was published in an anthology.

Carolyn is also a dedicated advocate for health and nutrition. Alongside recipe co-creator Alan Wald, she develops no salt, no oil, no sugar (SOS-free) vegan dishes, two of which were featured on “Tuesdays with Thomas” with Chef AJ. Their no-bake cookie recipe even won first place. She enjoys Qigong, voice-over classes, and sharing health education with her community.

An active member of the Women's National Book Association – SF Chapter and a passionate volunteer, Carolyn serves as a Great Group Reads reader and contributes to her neighborhood events committee. In her downtime, she enjoys romance movies and meaningful discussions in her women’s book club.

She can be reached at: cbvo4you@gmail.com.



To order your copy of “Unstoppable” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.