Gwen Medved Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Gwen Medved

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Gwen Medved, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.

Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Gwen Medved’s chapter, "Unstoppable: The Art of Rising Again." Gwen shares a powerful story of transformation, revealing how life's greatest losses and setbacks can become catalysts for rising stronger, deeper, and more aligned. Through lessons in trust, self-love, and inner resilience, Gwen shows that true success isn't about never falling—it's about choosing to rise, rewrite your story, and step boldly into the abundance waiting on the other side of pain.



Meet Gwen Medved:

Gwen Medved is dedicated to empowering women, children, and families through storytelling, leadership, and advocacy. A best-selling author, entrepreneur, and speaker, she inspires others to find opportunity in life’s challenges and create meaningful change.

She has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, Women’s Health, and Entrepreneur magazine and has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates nationwide, as well as Yahoo! News, CNBC, and MSNBC. A member of The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, she is a recipient of the EXPY and Quilly awards.

As the executive producer of the Telly Award-winning documentary “It’s Happening Right Here”, Gwen has helped shine a light on child sex trafficking in the U.S. She is also a Canfield Transformational Trainer, Values-Based Leadership Coach, and Health Coach, dedicated to helping others lead with purpose and impact.

She holds a BA from Purdue University and an MEd from DePaul University. Splitting her time between the Midwest and Santa Monica, she enjoys traveling, time with loved ones, and dreaming of lake house living with backyard chickens.

To order your copy of “Unstoppable” please visit HERE.

