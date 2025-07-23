NIST NCCoE Cyber AI Profile Virtual Working Session Series: Conducting AI-enabled Cyber Defense

Join the NIST NCCoE soon for a series of virtual working sessions to provide input on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Profile (“Cyber AI Profile). These will serve as a continuation of the April workshop and are intended for cybersecurity and AI leaders. The goal is for attendees to provide detailed, technical input to inform the Profile’s development.

Each session in this series will explore one of the three Focus Areas planned for the Cyber AI Profile. We will use the Categories in the CSF 2.0 Core to guide our discussions. Topics will include:

Recap of NIST’s relevant work completed.

Questions and feedback regarding Focus Area descriptions.

Identifying key AI considerations for CSF 2.0 Categories.

Session #2 Topic Background: Conducting AI-enabled Cyber Defense

Security tools are integrating AI-enhanced capabilities to help organizations respond more efficiently to cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, including analyzing logs and detection threats faster. However, integrating these new capabilities may introduce unanticipated risks, such as a larger infrastructure to monitor, recognizing false positives and false negatives, over-reliance on AI detection methods and tools when new threats are presented, or adopting AI tools that are not adapted for an organization’s specific needs and data. Additionally, there are not yet widely recognized benchmarks for measuring AI’s effectiveness in cybersecurity tools. This working session will explore how the Cyber AI Profile can help organizations recognize and assess the efficacy of these new capabilities for cybersecurity and understand the risks to manage when incorporating them into their environment.

Who should attend?

These events are open to stakeholders from industry, academia, and government that have expertise to share regarding cybersecurity for AI and AI for cybersecurity. Please come ready to share your knowledge and insights during these interactive working sessions!

Prepare to Participate:

If you are unable to attend your desired session, you are welcome to provide us feedback any time by emailing us: cyberaiprofile [at] nist.gov (cyberaiprofile[at]nist[dot]gov).

To prepare for participation in this process, we recommend reviewing the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Core and learning more about the Cyber AI Profile development effort by reviewing the following resources:

Visit the event pages for the Securing AI System Components and Thwarting AI-enabled Cyber Attacks sessions to learn more and register!