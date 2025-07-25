Heat Press Nation Debuts Three New TrueSpec Heat Presses, Expanding Premium Line for Professional Print Shops

Heat Press Nation Presents New TrueSpec Heat Presses

Heat Press Nation has announced a major expansion of its TrueSpec line with the launch of three new models.

With TrueSpec, we set out to make premium features accessible to any business—from independent print houses to high-output commercial operations.” — Jimmy Lin, Founder and President

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heat Press Nation has announced a major expansion of its TrueSpec line with the launch of three new models: the TrueSpec Hybrid Double Station, TrueSpec Pneumatic, and TrueSpec Pneumatic Double Station. Building on the late-2024 debut of the original TrueSpec Hybrid Auto-Open, this next-generation lineup is engineered from the ground up to serve the needs of modern print shops—whether independent, high-volume, or somewhere in between.The expanded TrueSpec range delivers professional-grade performance and durability, while maintaining Heat Press Nation’s hallmark of accessibility and support. With both Hybrid (manual/auto-open) and Pneumatic (air-powered) configurations available in Single and Double Station variants, the line offers scalable solutions for a wide range of production workflows.“With TrueSpec, we set out to make premium features accessible to any business—from independent print houses to high-output commercial operations,” said Jimmy Lin, Founder and President of Heat Press Nation. “Print professionals are under more pressure than ever, and TrueSpec was built to deliver on quality, durability, and value—without compromise.”Notable Features Across the TrueSpec Line:-Hybrid & Pneumatic Options: Choose between a versatile hybrid opening mechanism (manual or auto-open) or fully pneumatic operation (air compressor sold separately).-Single or Double Station Designs: Match production volume with configuration flexibility.-Heavy-Duty Frame: Laser-cut steel and UL-certified components ensure industrial-grade strength and reliability.-Advanced Heating Element: 16″ x 20″ solid-core aluminum platen provides consistent heat distribution and retention.-Triple-Threat Lower Platens: Every unit features a built-in Splitter, sliding access (top or bottom platen), and compatibility with up to five interchangeable Fast-Fit™ lower platens.As with all Heat Press Nation machines, TrueSpec units come with the MyExpert™ Support Guarantee, which includes:-One-Year MyExpert™ Protection Plan-Free Lifetime Technical SupportThe three new TrueSpec models are available exclusively at HeatPressNation.com starting July 24, 2025.For professionals looking to upgrade their production capabilities without compromising on quality or support, the expanded TrueSpec lineup sets a new standard in the heat press category.

