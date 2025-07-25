Tier 1 Canadian Bank expands relationship with Intellect to accelerate real-time transaction modernisation in US

The bank selects Intellect to power real-time payments, collections, and remittances across its Corporate & Investment Banking operations

CHENNAI, INDIA, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, an enterprise-grade global financial technology leader, announced today that a Tier 1 Canadian multinational bank has extended its partnership by selecting Intellect’s eMACH.ai Payments and Cash Management for real-time, intelligent platform modernisation across its Corporate & Investment Banking operations in the United States.

Built on a composable 9-layer architecture, eMACH.ai Payments and Cash Management is designed to empower banks to process high volumes at speed, simplify bulk transactions, reduce operational costs, and ensure fail-safe, real-time payments.

This follows the bank’s recent adoption of eMACH.ai Core Banking, and marks a strategic next step in building a scalable, digital-first enterprise architecture. The selection also underlines Intellect’s growing role as a strategic platform partner and accelerates its entry into high-value payments modernisation programs in North America.

eMACH.ai Payments is engineered to:

- Ensure fail-safe payments at scale with real-time monitoring

- Roll out payment products including ACH and FedWire

- Simplify bulk file processing for high-volume transactions

- Speed up client onboarding across client segments

- Lower operational costs in payment processing

“Payments transformation is no longer a back-office initiative; it’s central to how banks deliver client value at scale,” said Manish Maakan, CEO of Intellect Wholesale Banking. He added, “With this expanded partnership, we are enabling the bank to reimagine real-time cash management and remittances across markets, while enabling sophisticated cash management offerings to US clients, and significant operational efficiency. Our eMACH.ai Payments and Cash Management solutions provide monitoring, fail-safe automation, faster onboarding, and the ability to roll out products globally with unprecedented speed. This expansion signals a deepening of Intellect’s strategic footprint in the North American banking landscape and solidifies its credentials in powering large-scale digital payment infrastructures.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 61 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com

