DED Invites Grant Applications under the Nebraska Transformational Projects Act

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for a grant program established through the Nebraska Transformational Projects Act (Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 81-12,168 to 81-12,194). The Department will accept and review applications on a rolling basis.

The Nebraska Transformational Projects Act authorized a grant program to provide matching funds for the construction of an academic medical, research, education, and training facility. To be eligible, an applicant must be a postsecondary institution having a college of medicine located in the State of Nebraska. The proposed project must include at least $1.6 billion of investment at the location.

Applicants must include a nonrefundable application fee of $25,000. Applicants must also include a project economic impact assessment demonstrating an economic impact to Nebraska of at least $4.6 billion during the ten-year period beginning when construction is commenced or when the application is approved. An approved applicant may be eligible to receive matching funds from the State of Nebraska equal to fifteen percent (15%) of the total investment dollars expended on the project, up to $50 million per year, and not to exceed $300 million in total. The application period will close on January 31, 2026, or when a qualified applicant is approved, whichever is sooner.

Additional information, including program guidelines and the link to apply, can be found on the Department’s Nebraska Transformational Projects Act webpage.