Three Feinberg Students Named Schweitzer Fellows

Three Feinberg students have been selected to receive a Schweitzer Fellowship — a year-long service-learning program during which fellows design and implement innovative projects that address the unmet health needs of Chicago communities.

Medical students Catherine Chen and Andrea Mia Bejar, as well as physical therapy student Nikita Rabbitt, will collaborate with existing community organizations to launch a public health project, dedicating a total of 200 hours of service during the fellowship.

Named in honor of humanitarian and Nobel laureate Albert Schweitzer, the Chicago Area Schweitzer Fellows Program offers support and training to graduate students in health-related fields, enabling them to design and implement innovative projects that enhance the health and well-being of Chicagoland communities. The projects also aim to address social determinants of health that often impede access to care.

Chen said she will implement a reproductive health education program for Asian American parents and students at the non-profit organization Project Vision in Chinatown.

“Through interactive simulations and facilitated conversations between students and parents, my project hopes to address gaps in education, overcome language barriers, and foster open dialogue, offering a novel, community-rooted approach to reducing stigma and promoting reproductive health literacy,” Chen said.

Bejar is planning to offer bilingual classes and one-on-one support to help Latino patients in Chicago access radiology services, including cancer screenings, scheduling and financial guidance.

“I hope to break down some of these barriers so that patients can be empowered to advocate for, receive coverage and understand their necessary imaging care,” Bejar said.

Rabbitt said she is planning to create dance and movement arts classes for foster youth to promote self-efficacy and build emotional regulation among participants.

“I chose to apply for the Schweitzer Fellowship because I wanted to be part of a nationwide community of healthcare professionals who are constantly thinking outside the box when it comes to health equity,” Rabbitt said.

This year’s class of fellows includes students from across disciplines, ranging from nursing to art therapy and public health. Fellows were selected from a competitive pool of almost 100 applicants.

In addition to their service projects, Chen, Bejar and Rabbitt will also participate in a thirteen-month program that includes monthly meetings, training and ongoing opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as support from a team of mentors from their schools, project sites, alumni network and staff.