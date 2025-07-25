Submit Release
Cheese the Day: Easy Ideas for Fun Summer Entertaining

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wowing your guests this summer doesn’t have to be as hard as you might think. Use everyday ingredients found at any grocery store – featuring cheeses, simple accompaniments and refreshing pairings, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

With summer here, everyone could use a few simple ideas to help you with your summer entertaining. Starting with Cracker Barrel Cheese is a great first step. Wine expert Samantha Capaldi, a.k.a. Samantha Sommelier shares her top tips for discovering the perfect pairings between simple snacks and sips that turn any ordinary moment into something special.

Samantha demonstrates how to build seasonally inspired boards using everyday ingredients found at any grocery store – featuring cheeses, simple accompaniments and refreshing pairings, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. And her secrets to creating spreads that celebrate the beauty of simple, accessible ingredients coming together.

For more information, please visit https://crackerbarrelcheese.com.

