BioCellgraft advances strategic commercialization planning for OraFyl™ with its partner Celularity, Inc.

BioCellgraft's recent successful collection of patient cases using OraFyl in dozens of gum and bone related dental procedures positions the product to dominate.

The Mouth is the Mirror of the Body, Revealing General Health Problems. Oral Health is Overall Health” — Georges Cuvier/BioCellgraft

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OraFyl ™, BioCellgraft’s exceptional regenerative HCTM therapy for soft and hard tissue enhancement, is expected to treat millions of periodontal and general dentistry conditions per year continues to demonstrate substantially greater patient outcomes than that of current gold standard treatments. BioCellgraft and its team of clinical partners have already conducted many cases confirming the significant efficacy OraFyl™ offers in dentistry versus today’s therapies for periodontal disease, dental implants, gingival conditions, and more by treating underlying soft and hard tissue-related conditions that are the cause of these issues in oral-maxillofacial indications of use.These completed cases have demonstrated the immense ability that OraFyl’s™’ human connective tissue matrix lends to enhancing the environment that is in support of the body’s innate healing processes. As a result of these findings, BioCellgraft plans to effectively move from patient case data collection to commercialization of OraFyl™ making it available to treat a myriad of indications ranging from dental implants and gingival recession to papilla loss (black triangles), bone regeneration, and more. The company has worked very closely with leading practitioners and educators well known throughout the world on patient case treatments using OraFyl™. The feedback has been outstanding, and they want more. In the words of one of BioCellgraft’s clinical partners, “OraFyl™ is transformational when it comes to regenerative therapy in oral applications. It's a completely different playing field that changes the paradigm of how we will care for our patients going forward.” He adds, “This isn’t just a specialty product to be used only by surgeons. It is an easy-to-use, effective tool for treating tissue-related conditions that truly needs to be in the hands of all practitioners.”Today’s dental implant market size is estimated at $6.7B. The periodontal disease market has also grown to approximately $2.5B. With an aggregate market opportunity of $9.2B coupled with the interest the recent OraFyl™ patient case collections have garnered from the many participating practitioners, BioCellgraft's OraFyl™ development team is enthusiastic about helping support better patient outcomes for practitioners here in the US and throughout the world.As previously announced, the company is actively providing OraFyl™ to various select oral surgeons and dental experts that are familiar with the product and have supported the evolving guidance for OraFyl™’s application in the many areas of tissue regeneration where there are currently fewer than acceptable solutions. BioCellgraft’s commercial launch of OraFyl™ products is finally fast approaching as the company and its manufacturing partner will be announcing dates and availability in the coming weeks. The company is planning to issue the first of many purchase orders very shortly that will increase with the anticipated demand for OraFyl and OraFyl-M. “While the time that was needed to effectively collect the supportive patient case outcomes for OraFyl™ was longer than anticipated, it is clear that it was inherently valuable to the launch of our products and the long-term success of the OraFyl™ brand. We appreciate the patience of our partner as well as the practitioners that have been asking for OraFyl™ to be delivered,” says Michael Wilhelm, EVP Partnership Development.About BioCellgraft, Inc.In the realm of oral health, the absence of effective regenerative therapies for soft and hard tissues remains a significant concern. Patients worldwide grapple with issues such as degenerating gums, gum recession, and thin biotypes, necessitating innovative solutions.BioCellgraft is a pioneering oral healthcare focused development and commercialization company driven by experienced dental experts and educators aimed at revolutionizing oral healthcare through groundbreaking regenerative therapies. BioCellgraft represents the epitome of innovation in oral healthcare, catering to unmet needs within the dental landscape. Our focus lies in the development and delivery of regenerative treatments that enhance both soft and hard tissues in the oral cavity. Leveraging the Human Connective Tissue Matrix (HCTM), our suite of products introduces novel possibilities for tissue regeneration. In partnership with Celularity , Inc. a publicly traded (NASDAQ) company under symbol CELU BioCellgraft exclusively licensed both the patents of as well as the use of their proprietary placental derived human connective tissue matrix, Interfyl for all the areas of application involving oral maxillofacial applications inclusive of aesthetics.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of the original issue. BioCellgraft, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Dr. Robert Hariri, an accomplished surgeon, biomedical scientist, and serial entrepreneur, CEO of Celularity, Inc. discusses his partnership with BioCellgraft

