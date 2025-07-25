U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana Market Expected to Reach $98.7 Million by 2035 | CAGR of 9.0%

U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana Market by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Crop Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana market size was valued at $36.7 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $98.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2035.The U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market has experienced rapid growth driven by an increase in demand for sustainable agricultural solutions, stringent regulations on chemical pesticide usage, and rising awareness about environmental conservation. Technological advancements in production processes and expanding adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices further fuel market expansion, offering effective and eco-friendly alternatives for pest control in agriculture.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325590 Beauveria bassiana is a fungus that naturally occurs in the environment. It is grown by cultivating its spores in a controlled setting, usually on materials like grains or plant matter. After the fungus grows and produces spores, they are collected and processed into products like powders or liquids. These products are then used to control pests by infecting and killing harmful insects.Beauveria bassiana products have gained considerable market share in the U.S. and Canada markets. Higher environmental regulations on chemical pesticide usage in North America have significantly increased the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market growth. Policies implemented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) have restricted harmful chemical pesticides, creating a need for safer alternatives. Beauveria bassiana, a biological control agent, offers effective pest management without causing environmental harm or leaving harmful residues, aligning with regulatory standards.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-canada-beauveria-bassiana-market/purchase-options The U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and crop type. By type, the market is bifurcated into liquid and powder. By application, it is segregated into agriculture, forestry, and others. Further the agriculture segment is categorized into traditional agriculture, greenhouse agriculture, urban agriculture, agroforestry, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, it is fragmented into indirect sales and direct sales. By crop type, the market is divided into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others.Country-wise, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market forecast period. The country has a large and diverse agricultural industry, including major crop sectors such as cereals, fruits, and vegetables, which require effective pest control solutions thus driving the market growth. The rise in shift toward sustainable farming practices, driven by both consumer demand for organic products and regulatory incentives, has boosted the use of Beauveria bassiana products. Furthermore, strong government support for eco-friendly pest management through subsidies and grants encourages adoption among farmers and growers in the country. The U.S. has a well-established network of agricultural distributors and cooperatives that has further made Beauveria bassiana widely accessible to farmers, further contributing to its market dominance in recent years.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325590 The key players operating in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana industry include Anatis Bioprotection, Andermatt Group AG, Arbico Organics, BASF, Certis Biologicals, Indogulf BioAg LLC, MarkNature, OHP Inc., Symborg Corporate, SL., and Veseris.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Beauveria Bassiana Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beauveria-bassiana-market-A52991 Textured Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-protein-market-A323197

