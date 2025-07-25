Able Autism Announces First Arizona Franchise and International Expansion into the Philippines

Atlanta-based ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis), Speech & Occupational Therapy brand continues franchise growth with Phoenix location & global development plans.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Able Autism , a Georgia-based provider of customized therapy plans for children with developmental needs, has officially announced the opening of its third franchise location, landing for the first time in the state of Arizona. The new center in Phoenix marks another step in the company’s mission to expand compassionate, personalized care across the country—and now, internationally.In addition to the Phoenix location, Able Autism has sold rights to operate in the Philippines, signaling its first international development agreement. The brand currently operates two corporate-owned locations in Alpharetta and Duluth, Georgia, plus its newest and is continuing to grow its national presence through franchising. The brand has also announced a new franchise location in Snellville, Georgia.“We are deeply passionate about the autism community and are honored to bring our services to more families through our franchise network,” said Idris Demirci, Founder of Able Autism. “Each new location allows us to extend the same level of personalized care and support that families in Georgia have come to know and trust.”Able Autism specializes in creating tailored therapy plans rooted in collaboration, compassion, and clinical expertise. Its ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis), Speech and Occupational Therapy programs are designed to meet each child’s unique developmental needs and help them progress toward meaningful goals. The company’s newest franchise in Phoenix will offer the same evidence-based approach and personalized care that defines the Able Autism model.The brand's franchise opportunity is built to support entrepreneurs with a passion for service. Franchisees receive a comprehensive operational blueprint, ongoing training, and expert marketing guidance to help them build a thriving practice.“With years of experience launching and operating successful businesses, I’m proud to provide franchisees with proven systems that work,” added Demirci. “We’re growing with purpose, and we’re looking for franchise partners who share our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and their families.”Able Autism is actively seeking qualified franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. Individuals interested in learning more about opening a location can visit www.ableautismfranchise.com About Able Autism TherapyAble Autism Therapy is a trusted provider of therapy services for children diagnosed with Autism, offering comprehensive programs that include speech therapy, ABA therapy, and occupational therapy. Founded in 2021, the company has quickly grown and now serves multiple communities across Georgia, Arizona, and Tennessee. The company offers franchise ownership opportunities. Visit www.ableaba.com or www.ableautismfranchise.com to learn more.

