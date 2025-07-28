Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Nursery And Floriculture Production Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Evolved And What Is Its Projected Growth?

The Nursery and Floriculture production market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, expanding from $353.26 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $387.01 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for ornamental plants, landscaping in commercial spaces, seasonal celebrations, a robust culture of gifting plants, rising awareness of the benefits of green spaces and general economic growth.

What Predictions Can Be Made For The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Size In The Following Years?

The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, ballooning to $569.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to sustainable practices, e-commerce growth, customization in plant varieties, pharmaceutical and cosmetic uses, development of climate-resilient varieties, and a surge in urban agriculture. Key trends shaping this sector include the emergence of online sales platforms, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the popularity of native and unique plant varieties, the integration of technology in production, urban gardening and small-space landscaping, and the demand for customized and specialty plant products.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9231&type=smp

What Is The Leading Force In Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Growth?

Urbanization is the beating heart at the centre of the nursery and floriculture production market's growth. With increasing urban expansion and population migration from rural to urban areas, the role nursery and floriculture production plays in city life is expanding beyond simple aesthetics. It's not just about enhancing visual appeal but also promoting green spaces and contributing to the overall environmental quality of urban areas.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nursery-and-floriculture-production-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market?

The nursery and floriculture production market is kept vibrant by major companies such as Costa Farms LLC, Altman Specialty Plants Inc., Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Rocket Farms Inc., Bell Nursery Holdings LLC, Metrolina Greenhouses Inc., Bailey Nurseries Inc., Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery Pty Ltd., Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group BV, Farplants Sales Ltd., H Andreas GmbH, Hofland Flowering Plants, Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V., Javado B.V., Kientzler Jungpflanzen GmbH & Co. KG, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Kordes Rosen GmbH, Limgroup B.V., MNP flowers B.V., Morel Diffusion S.A.S., Ball Horticultural International Inc., Green Fuse Botanicals LLC, Syngenta Flower Seeds B.V., Terra Nova Nurseries Inc., Van Belle Nursery Inc., Suntory Global Flowers Inc., Color Spot Nurseries, Sun Valley Nurseries.

What's New In The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market?

The competitive edge in the nursery and floriculture production market is being honed by continuous innovation. Key players are harnessing the power of technology to introduce innovative plant catalogs. These catalogs, whether published or online, provide detailed information about various plant species, becoming an invaluable resource for both industry insiders and plant enthusiasts.

Under Which Segments Does The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Operate?

The nursery and floriculture market operates under various segments and sub-segments:

1 By Type: Trees, Shrubs, Flowers, Vegetable Seeds, Other Types

2 By Application: Household, Plant Garden, Plant Research Center, Commercial Greenery, Other Applications

3 By End User: Business-To-Business B2B, Business-To-Consumer B2C

Subsegments include:

1 By Trees: Deciduous Trees, Evergreen Trees, Fruit Trees

2 By Shrubs: Ornamental Shrubs, Flowering Shrubs, Evergreen Shrubs

3 By Flowers: cut flowers, Potted Flowers, Dried Flowers

4 By Vegetable Seeds: Hybrid Seeds, Open-Pollinated Seeds, Heirloom Seeds

5 By Other Types: Grasses, Ground Covers, Perennials

How Is The Nursery And Floriculture Production Market Distributed Regionally?

Emerging as the largest region in the nursery and floriculture production market in 2024, Asia-Pacific takes the lead. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with individual focus on countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Crop Production Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-production-global-market-report

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leveraging 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game. Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.