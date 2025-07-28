Pet Travel Services Global Market Climbs To $3.32 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Travel Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet travel services market size burgeoned in recent years and is expected to expand from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.25 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This upsurge during the historic period results from escalating pet ownership, urbanization, evolving lifestyles, regulatory alterations, increased cognizance of pet safety, and the burgeoning availability of pet-friendly accommodations.

The pet travel services market size will experience a dynamic growth curve and is predicted to surge to $3.32 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 10.1%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be traced back to increased global and international travels, modifications in regulatory landscape, escalating focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices, a rise in the demand for premium and specialized services, and a widening horizon for pet tourism. Major trends shaping the forecast period encompass technological integration, escalating concerns on health and safety, emergence of specialized accommodations, the rise of custom experiences and a sustained focus on environmental sustainability. For detailed insights and data, check out the sample report: Sample Link

The burgeoning travel and tourism industry propels the growth of the pet travel services market. Pet owners increasingly seek inclusive travel experiences and the travel industry is responding positively by offering pet-friendly accommodations, transportation options, and specialized services. The digital platforms providing data on pet-friendly travel and the evolving positive changes in regulations contribute significantly to the synergy between the travel and pet services sectors. To explore the full report, click here: Report Link

Key industry players escalating the growth of the pet travel services market include PetRelocation, Air Animal Pet Movers, Happy Tails Travel Inc., Blue Collar Pet Transport, Across the Pond Pets Travel, PETport, Starwood Pet Travel, JetPetGlobal, Airpets International, CitizenShipper, Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle Transport, AirPets Relocation Services Pvt. Ltd., Pet Travel Services Guam, Pawsome Pet Travel Ltd., among others.

Major companies operating in the pet travel services market are strategizing to achieve a competitive edge by developing novel travel services such as luxury airlines. Here, luxury airlines are defined as ones offering high-end services and amenities, including spacious seating, gourmet dining, personalized service, and exclusive experiences designed to enhance passenger comfort and satisfaction during their journey.

The pet travel services market is dissected as per the following segments – By Travel Type: Domestic, International; By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types; By Booking Type: Online Booking, Offline Booking; By Application Type: Transportation, Relocation.

North America spearheaded the pet travel services market in 2024. The regions covered in the pet travel services market report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

