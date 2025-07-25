Thermal Insulation Market Driven by Energy Efficiency, Smart Construction, and Circular Innovation | DataMIntelligence

Thermal Insulation Market

Thermal Insulation Market sees strong growth driven by energy mandates, green construction, and innovations in sustainable and smart insulation materials.

Thermal insulation is no longer just about energy savings it's the backbone of climate strategy, smart design, and safety in the world’s evolving built environment” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thermal Insulation Market only continues to grow as energy efficiency mandates, green building initiatives, and rising industrial applications fuel robust demand for thermal insulation solutions across sectors. Thermal Insulation Market reached USD 68.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to touch USD 119.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024 - 2031. This steady growth is attributed to increasing demand for energy conservation across industries and residential sectors, government policies supporting sustainable development, and innovations in eco-friendly insulation materials.Thermal insulation plays a crucial role in minimizing heat transfer, thereby enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, industrial equipment, and transportation systems. Its applications span commercial, industrial, and residential construction, HVAC systems, automotive, and oil & gas, among others. With global energy consumption rising and climate policies tightening, thermal insulation has become integral to sustainability strategies in both mature and emerging economies.Download latest Sample report Pdf : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/thermal-insulation-market Thermal Insulation Market Recent Key Developments and Latest Innovations :Kingspan Group introduced its new Optim-R Plus Vacuum Insulation Panels, enhancing thermal resistance for space-constrained areas. These ultra-thin panels are designed for high-performance building envelopes with a focus on net-zero design.Owens Corning launched an AI-powered thermal modeling platform to simulate and optimize building insulation performance in real time, reducing design errors and improving energy output.June 2025Saint-Gobain announced a partnership with a leading circular economy startup to integrate recycled insulation materials in their product lines, targeting LEED and BREEAM certifications.BASF SE upgraded its SLENTITErange, a high-performance polyurethane-based insulation material, with improved moisture resistance and easier installability for prefabricated modular buildings.May 2025Johns Manville expanded its fiberglass insulation product line with formaldehyde-free solutions, responding to tightening indoor air quality standards and sustainable building practices.April 2025Rockwool International A/S debuted its “Rockwool ThermSafe,” a fire-resistant insulation product targeting data centers and sensitive industrial facilities, where heat and fire management are critical.Thermal Insulation Market Acquisitions and Mergers :Knauf Insulation completed its acquisition of GlassTech Insul Pvt Ltd in May 2025, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific insulation market, especially in India and Southeast Asia.In April 2025, Huntsman Corporation acquired ThermoProtect GmbH, a Germany-based producer of spray polyurethane foam systems, strengthening its offerings in building envelope solutions and specialty insulation.Firestone Building Products Company, a subsidiary of Holcim, announced a strategic alliance with Sagex Systems to co-develop bio-based insulation for roofing applications in North America.Thermal Insulation Market Opportunities :Green Construction Mandates: Increasing regulatory push in the U.S., EU, and Asia-Pacific for zero-energy buildings and retrofitting older structures with energy-efficient systems is driving the need for advanced thermal insulation.Industrial Energy Optimization: With manufacturing plants under pressure to reduce emissions and improve process efficiency, high-temperature industrial insulation is witnessing a surge in demand.Data Center and EV Applications: As data centers grow and electric vehicles (EVs) expand globally, thermal insulation for battery thermal management and electronics is becoming a key growth niche.Smart Building Integration: Integration of thermal insulation with smart IoT-based energy monitoring systems is a growing trend, allowing buildings to dynamically manage heat loss and gain.Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific: Rising urbanization, government-sponsored housing, and infrastructural investments, particularly in India and Southeast Asia, offer strong market potential.Latest News: USA -In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced additional funding of USD 240 million for energy retrofit programs targeting public and low-income housing, including thermal insulation upgrades. The initiative is part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy implementation, pushing the adoption of sustainable insulation products.Johns Manville and Owens Corning are both scaling up their domestic production capabilities in response to high retrofit demand. In July 2025, Owens Corning opened a new facility in Texas focusing on eco-friendly fiberglass insulation, aligning with Buy American policies and boosting local employment.The growing demand from the data center boom in Virginia and California has also led to increased adoption of high-performance insulation solutions to meet energy efficiency and heat management needs.Latest News: Japan -Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) launched an initiative in May 2025 to mandate stricter insulation standards for all new residential buildings beginning in 2026. This policy supports the country’s carbon neutrality targets by 2050 and is expected to drive demand for both traditional and high-tech insulation materials.Saint-Gobain Japan has expanded its operations with a new research facility in Osaka, focused on developing insulation materials suited for earthquake-resilient and temperature-sensitive construction. Rockwool Japan reported a surge in orders for its fireproof insulation panels, driven by Japan’s aging infrastructure upgrades and increased focus on safety in public buildings.Japan's EV battery and electronics sector is also investing in thermal insulation for heat-sensitive environments, opening new avenues for insulation manufacturers focused on the mobility sector.Market Segmentation :By TypeFiberglassMineral WoolPlastic Foam (Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam)AerogelsOthersBy MaterialOrganic (Polyurethane, Polystyrene)Inorganic (Glass Wool, Rock Wool)OthersBy ApplicationBuilding & ConstructionIndustrial (Oil & Gas, Power, Petrochemical)HVACTransportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine)OthersBy End UserResidentialCommercialIndustrialInfrastructureBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaThermal Insulation Market Key Players are :The competitive landscape of the thermal insulation market includes global and regional players focused on innovation, sustainability, and strategic expansion. Key players include:Johns Manville CorporationSaint-Gobain S.A.BASF SEKingspan Group plcKnauf Insulation, Inc.Owens CorningHuntsman CorporationRockwool International A/SFirestone Building Products CompanyCabot CorporationThese companies are at the forefront of developing energy-efficient, recyclable, and high-performance insulation materials catering to stringent regulatory and performance requirements globally.Conclusion :The thermal insulation market stands at the crossroads of sustainability, innovation, and energy efficiency. As climate action intensifies and energy policies tighten, thermal insulation will continue to play a crucial role in reducing carbon footprints across sectors. Technological advancements, strategic mergers, and global policy support position the industry for sustained growth. With increasing investments in green buildings, infrastructure upgrades, and clean industrial processes, the market offers significant opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and end-users alike.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Browse more related reports :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.