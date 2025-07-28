Testing, Inspection, And Certification Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, we've observed a steady growth in the testing, inspection, and certification market size. The market is poised to expand from $227.58 billion in 2024 to $232.39 billion in the following year, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.1%. This historical growth can be attributed to various factors, including insurance and financial requirements, adoption of social responsibility and ethical practices, demand for energy efficiency certification, employment of third-party verification, and the complexities associated with modern-day products.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

In the upcoming years, this sector is foreseen to witness potent growth. By 2029, we predict that the testing, inspection, and certification market will reach a significant size of $296.26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This anticipated growth is due to the increasing demand for certification in areas such as electric and autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and cybersecurity testing. Global efforts geared toward climate change mitigation and the expansion of e-commerce and supply chain certification will also be pivotal drivers. Additionally, trends to look out for in this period include the digital transformation of testing, inspection, and certification TIC, the adoption of blockchain technology for certification, sustainable and green certification initiatives, increased use of remote and virtual inspection services, and an enhanced emphasis on health and safety certification.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

Another crucial aspect that will undeniably contribute to the growth of this market is stringent governmental regulatory standards. This market is remarkably affected by increased risks to human life and environmental influence, compelling consumers to opt for dependable, high-quality products. Worldwide organizations are implementing safety testing, inspection, and certification services to meet legislative rules and ensure product safety and quality. In 2023, the European Parliament and Council passed Regulation EU 2023/851, thus amending the pre-existing Regulation EU 2019/631. This amendment means that CO₂ emission standards for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will become more stringent, aligning with the European Union's intensified climate goals.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Share?

Numerous key industry players play a significant role in the testing, inspection, and certification market. They include Bureau Veritas SA, Element Materials Technology, AIM Control Inspection Group, ALS Limited, AMARC Public Co. Ltd, Applus Services SA, AsureQuality Limited, and BSI Group to name a few. In addition to these, many companies have been strategically partnering to increase efficiency and mutual benefits. For instance, in June 2023, SGS partnered with VAKT to launch VPD VAKT Product Database, the first-ever reference dataset for traded refined products and crude grades. This alliance aims to unify reference data which will bring about increased transparency, cost savings, and efficiency in the commodities trading sector.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

Companies operating in the testing, inspection and certification market are focusing on strategic partnerships as a means to drive efficiency and innovation. Strategic partnerships allow organizations to combine their expertise and resources to achieve shared benefits. For instance, in June 2023, SGS, a Switzerland-based leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification, collaborated with VAKT, a commodities post-trade platform, to launch VPD (VAKT Product Database), the first-ever standardized dataset for traded refined products and crude grades. This alliance enhances data transparency, reduces costs, and streamlines operations in commodities trading.

How Is The Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Segmented?

The testing, inspection, and certification market report is segmented as follows:

1 By Service Type: Testing Service, Inspection Service, Certification Service

2 By Sourcing Type: In-House, Outsourced

3 By Application: Quality And Safety, Production Evaluation, Industrial Inspection, System Certification

4 By End-User: Consumer Goods And Retail, Food And Agriculture, Oil And Gas, Construction And Engineering, Energy And Chemicals, Manufacturing, Transportation, Industrial And Automotive, Other End-Users

What Are The Leading Region In The Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the testing, inspection, and certification market as of 2024. Moreover, the report covers other important regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

