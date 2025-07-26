Motivando Opens Crowdcube Campaign to Let Users Own a Piece of Moti App

Motivando has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, allowing users to invest in and own a stake in the social productivity app Moti.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivando has announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, offering the opportunity to own a piece of the app. This development marks a new phase in the growth of Moti, a mobile platform designed to transform personal productivity through structured, socially driven challenges. By opening investment to everyday users, the company aims to build a broader base of community stakeholders while funding the next generation of app features.Moti is a social productivity app that combines habit tracking, gamification, and collaboration. It enables users to create and join challenges with custom rules, durations, and goals. Proof of progress—through photos, screenshots, or other evidence—can be uploaded and verified within the platform. Participants earn points, maintain streaks, and engage in leaderboard rankings. In addition to direct participation, challenges can also include observers, allowing for passive accountability and community support.The app addresses a growing demand for structured, engaging tools to replace the fragmented methods often used for goal tracking, such as WhatsApp groups, spreadsheets, and isolated to-do lists. Moti is built to accommodate different motivation styles, offering a flexible framework for both competitive and non-competitive goal setting. Since its initial rollout, the app has attracted users from multiple countries and has been adopted for a wide variety of challenges, including physical fitness routines, language learning, religious study groups, and step count goals.Moti’s approach has earned recognition in the form of six awards for its design, user experience, and branding. This success has positioned the platform as an emerging player in the productivity and wellness technology space. To maintain momentum and meet evolving user expectations, Motivando is introducing new functionality focused on personalization and community engagement.Proceeds from the Crowdcube campaign will be directed toward the development of several planned features. These include AI-powered coaching tailored to individual progress patterns, adaptive challenge formats aligned with different motivation types, and expanded tools for community-driven competition.The goal is to enhance the app’s ability to support diverse use cases while fostering a stronger ecosystem of motivated users.The equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube presents an opportunity to support and participate in the future of digital motivation tools. This is not a donation-based campaign; it offers equity, enabling investors to take a financial interest in the company’s long-term development. By extending ownership beyond institutional backers and into the hands of users, Motivando aims to align product evolution with the needs and experiences of its growing community.Moti is currently available on major mobile platforms. Download Moti on iOS and Download Moti on Android to access the app’s challenge-building and progress-tracking tools. To participate in the equity crowdfunding opportunity, visit Crowdcube and Own a piece of the app via Crowdcube

