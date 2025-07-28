Smart Textiles Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's Driving The Boom In The Smart Textiles Market?

The smart textiles market size is expected to grow from $5.78 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025, marking a striking compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.2%. The reasons for this upswing are not hard to pinpoint - strong economic growth in emerging markets, a surge in internet penetration, a growing millennial population, a thriving low-interest rate environment and rapid urbanization have all played their part.

How Is The Smart Textiles Market Projected To Evolve?

Fast forward a few years, and the smart textiles market is projected to reach $20.76 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 28.9%. The forecast period promises a growth trajectory shaped by factors such as increasing e-commerce, rising demand for sportswear, adaptation of next-generation 5G networks, population growth, and advancements in the Internet of Things IoT. Key trends on the horizon include a deeper focus on smart fabric technology, wearable tele-rehabilitation platforms, technology development, digital testing, product launches, and innovative smart garments.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Smart Textiles Market?

There's an influx in the demand for smart wearable devices which is expected to propel the growth of the smart textiles market. These devices are not just fashion-forward but also functional, integrating with clothing, accessories, and even implantable devices to send and receive data via the internet. Smart wearable devices range from smart jackets and smart glasses to smart shirts, smart jewelry, and smart watches. It's no surprise that the demand is surging due to the real-time information these provide regarding a user’s well-being. These innovative gadgets are the future of portable energy systems, high-tech sportswear, health monitoring systems, workwear, and military camouflages to name a few. A clear indicator of this growing demand comes from the US-based networking hardware company, Cisco Systems, which reveals that the number of connected wearable devices will skyrocket to 1,105 million by 2022 from 593 million in 2021.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smart Textiles Market Share?

Many players are leading the way in the smart textiles market, including Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Schoeller Textil AG, Eeonyx Corporation, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd, and AiQ Smart Clothing Inc among others. These industry stalwarts are driving innovative solutions powered by next-gen digital technologies.

What Does The Future Hold For The Smart Textiles Market?

In a bid to stay ahead of the curve, companies are now focusing on product innovations. They're keen on developing new technologies like blockchain to enhance the transparency of the supply chain, traceability, and security. By doing so, they're ensuring the authenticity of materials used, enhancing the sustainability of textile production, and forging ahead toward a future where smart textiles are the norm rather than the exception.

How Is The Smart Textile Market Segmented?

The market for smart textiles is divided into three major types: Passive, Active, and Ultra-smart. The Passive segment includes fabrics with embedded sensors for monitoring, moisture-wicking fabrics, and UV protection textiles. The Active category includes heating textiles, textiles that modify color or shape based on stimuli, and wearables integrated with technology. The Ultra-smart category includes textiles with advanced functionalities capable of communicating with other devices and self-adaptive textiles that adjust properties based on environmental conditions.

Where Is The Smart Textiles Market Thriving The Most?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the smart textiles market. However, the report also provides insights into other regions, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa. It showcases countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada at the forefront of the smart textiles market.

