Converting Browsers into Buyers in ECommerce (Part Two): YRC Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a long stint in delivering eCommerce consulting services, retail and eCommerce consulting brand - Your Retail Coach (YRC) accentuates that there is a growing concern among eCommerce and omnichannel brands and businesses about the quality of the results from their investments in digital marketing campaigns. In this and a previous communiqué, the team of 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 of YRC highlights some of the underlying challenges and recommended solutions to improve ROI from digital marketing efforts.𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀While making product recommendations is not a new strategy for pulling customers back, most of the recommendations lack appeal. This appeal comes from favourable changes like drops in prices, availability of products based on original search, shorter delivery, incorporation of new payment methods, application of promotions, etc. Recommendations should not be confined to products only but the overall value propositions and the shopping history of customers. Recommending the same products with the same set of values which customers left makes little sense. Mistakes in recommending products are something that should be avoided at all costs.𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗨𝗫)A massive chunk of traffic in eCommerce comes from smartphones. Hence, optimising websites and apps for proper functioning on smartphones should be a top priority. Universally important is providing a good quality User Experience (UX) irrespective of the device. The solutions include image compression, responsive images and thumb-friendly elements, code optimisation, leveraging CDN, memory caching, reducing HTTP requests, avoiding horizontal scrolling, using a hamburger menu for centralised navigational control and content optimisation, providing clear CTAs, minimizing the need for typing, auto-fill forms, intuitive navigation, etc.𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗕𝘆Having the customer support chat window easily visible and readily available at a click or tap provides a silent assurance to customers that help is available whenever needed. YRC strongly recommends the use of SOP for online business customer support operations. SOPs help ensure that query or grievance resolution is always approached in a planned and systematic manner. Even with the use of automated chatbots, SOP-IT integration is necessary. While many top 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 firms vouch for the use of AI-powered chatbots for entry-level queries, YRC’s 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 recommend a certain degree of caution and preparation with the use of these tools as the latter can cause brand dehumanisation.𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘀 - 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆Creating a sense of urgency or scarcity was never a sound practice in the first place. These tactics may have worked for some time when eCommerce was a relatively new phenomenon but today, customers can see through such tactics. There is no way for customers to tell if those claims of ‘limited stock’ or ‘offer ends in’ are true or not. In some cases, the tag of ‘limited stock’ keeps showing for days. These tactics work only if there is authenticity in them and when there is authenticity in them, they are no longer tactics but a manifestation of transparency.𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀In its simplest form, reaching out to customers with abandoned carts is as simple as sending a reminder that there are items in the cart and if they want to continue. The frequency and quantum of these reminders should be progressively limited. If a brand seeks to aggressively pursue and close deals on abandoned carts, there could be additional measures but without appearing so to customers. There could be additional discounts, faster delivery, bundled benefits, etc. The order value on abandoned carts is an important consideration here.To converse directly with a consultant for ecommerce business, please visit YRC’s official website: https://www.yourretailcoach.in/ Converting Browsers into Buyers in ECommerce (Part One): YRC Insights - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/833601890/converting-browsers-into-buyers-in-ecommerce-part-one-yrc-insights

