Oasisneonsigns.com Turns Customer Ideas into Handcrafted Neon Art for Homes and Small Businesses

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With demand for personalized décor and branded visual identity on the rise, Oasis Neon Signs, a Delaware-based custom neon sign maker, has stepped up its game once again. The company announced that customers can now turn their own sketches, phrases, and brand concepts into one-of-a-kind neon signs, each one handcrafted in-house using modern LED technology.

This fresh push toward customer-led creativity isn’t just a product feature; it’s become a core part of the company’s design philosophy. Oasis Neon’s platform now allows anyone, from café owners to newlyweds, to collaborate directly with the design team through an intuitive online tool. Users can personalize fonts, colors, sizes, backboard shapes, and even upload rough mockups, which the team then transforms into finished, glowing artworks.

The company described this approach as a shift from selling neon products to delivering neon experiences. “We're past helping our clients just pick a sign off the shelf. Now, we're into capturing a feeling, whether it's playful, romantic, bold, or quirky, and giving it light,” said Derrick Vaughn, the lead designer at Oasis Neon. “Some customers come with clear visions; others just have a vibe or mood in mind. We help bring that to life.”

“Over the last month, my team and I have handcrafted quite a number of signs, 200 to be precise. Most of these started out as rough doodles or text prompts submitted via the website,” said Vaughn. “And according to our internal tracking, nearly 45% of those designs were destined for small businesses: from florists, hair studios, record shops, and artisan coffeehouses. The rest were a mix of home décor pieces, gifts, and event signage.”

One Wilmington-based tattoo studio commissioned a bespoke magenta-and-white neon logo in late May. Now, it’s about a month later, and they have seen an incredible increase in foot traffic. “Thanks to this custom neon sign we erected in our storefront, we’re surprised by how many people stop just to snap a pic,” said the owner, Tina Carver. “It’s become our unofficial marketing tool.”

That sort of visual buzz, the company believes, is exactly why small businesses are embracing neon more than ever. And with the rise of TikTok design trends and “neon-core” aesthetics, Oasis Neon says it’s seeing younger, more style-conscious buyers entering the space. To meet that demand, the team has expanded into softer colour palettes, cursive scripts, and unique shapes like clouds, hearts, and speech bubbles.

Oasis neon says the signs are crafted using LED flex tubing, an energy-efficient, low-heat alternative to traditional glass neon, producing lightweight, silent, and safe signage that lasts upwards of 50,000 hours. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Oasis Neon also offers dimmer options, remote controls, and wall-mounting kits with every order.

Customers now have direct access to these handcrafted neon arts through the company’s website, oasisneonsigns.com. Those interested in ready-made designs can explore the collections on various categories, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, bars, shopfronts, and more. Orders are currently shipping within 6 to 10 days, with a limited 30% discount on custom-made designs.

About Oasis Neon Signs

Oasis Neon Signs is a renowned neon sign manufacturer in Wilmington, DE, producing custom hand-crafted LED neon signs for businesses and homes that want to stand out. Every piece is made to order using modern, low-energy LED technology, which is safer, lighter, and longer-lasting than traditional glass neon. The team handles all aspects of crafting these signs, from design, manufacture, to delivery, with most orders shipping within 6 to 10 days.

