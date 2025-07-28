Hostels Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

Hostels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Drives The Hostels Market's Growth?

The hostels market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will rise from $5.03 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.51 billion by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The booming growth during the historic period can be attributed to strong economic expansion in emerging markets, population growth, an increasing disposable income, and the rising acceptance of solo travel amidst increasing global paid leaves.

What Predictions Can Be Made For The Hostels Market Size In The Following Years?

Analyzing the projections, the hostels market size is set for a rapid upward trajectory over the next few years. According to industry forecasts, it is expected to reach a whopping $8.35 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0%. Reasons for this robust growth include the surge in millennial travelers, increased spending on leisure, shifting travel trends, the resurgence of staycations, government initiatives, increased internet penetration and smartphone usage, and the proliferation of budget-conscious travelers.

Are There Any Key Hostels Market Drivers?

The rise of solo travel is a critical factor propelling the growth of the hostel market. Backed by affordable costs, excellent value, experiential accommodation, convenient locations, and opportunities to meet fellow travelers, an increasing number of solo travelers are choosing hostels. For instance, the Association of British Travel Agents, a UK-based trade association, reported in March 2024 a significant surge in solo traveler demographics. The growth was most striking in the 35-44 age group, where the count of solo travelers more than doubled, soaring from 6% in 2022 to 13% in 2023.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Hostels Market?

At the forefront of the hostels market are major companies like A&O Hotels and Hostels, Che Lagarto, St Christopher’s Inns, and Vietnam Backpacker Hostels. The list also includes goSTOPS, MEININGER Hotels, Bohemian Hostels, Loki Hostels, and Sundance Hostel among others. Beijing Downtown Travelotel, 11 Youth Hostel, Hostel One, Lijiang Garden Inn, and Mad Monkey Hostels stand as notable contributors too.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hostels Market?

Nimble competitors in the hostel market catch onto emerging trends to stay relevant and capture market share. One such trend is the forming of strategic partnerships to deliver innovative services tailored to meet the evolving needs of budget-conscious travelers. A case in point is The Hive Hostels, which partnered with India-based Crib Ltd in September 2024, to digitize operations in preparation for its upcoming IPO. The deal aimed to implement Crib's property management software to optimize and automate The Hive Hostels' workflows like booking, payments, and customer management.

How Is The Global Hostels Market Segmented?

Deconstructing the hostel Market: Key Segments

Delving into the market segmentation of the hostel industry, the break-down comprises:

1 By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

2 By Type: Students, Workers, Other Types

3 By Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Other Booking Modes

Subsegments:

1 Economy: Budget Hostels, Backpacker Hostels

2 Mid-Range: Boutique Hostels, Standard Hostels With Amenities

3 Luxury: Premium Hostels, Designer Hostels With Upscale Services

