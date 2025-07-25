Oasis Neon Unveils Vibrant Custom Sign Collection for Trend-Forward Homes and Businesses

Oasis Neon launches bold, customizable LED sign collection inspired by TikTok trends—perfect for homes, events, and businesses across the U.S.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that the company described as ground-breaking, Oasis Neon Signs, a Delaware-based neon sign maker, today unveiled its largest collection of customizable neon signs for businesses and homeowners. This new vibrant collection draws inspiration from the already trending interior design ideas on the leading social platform, mainly TikTok and Instagram. The company, through its designers, stated that their neon designs stand out by giving users full control over every aspect.

As the company pointed out, the new line of custom neon signs is crafted for spaces that crave character since designs blend visual impact with personal expression. This marks a bold move forward for the neon sign maker known for its handcrafted LED-based signage for over 15 years. With this new launch, empowered by Oasis Neon’s free neon design tool on their website, the company forecasts a bright future where owning a neon sign will be extremely easy.

Between March 16 and April 1, the company had handcrafted and delivered over 100 orders featuring custom designs made from its online design tool. That company stated that this was the largest order they had made in a short span. As the lead designer pointed out, most of the personalized neon signs they worked on were for the Easter holiday, ordered mainly by Wilmington businesses and homeowners.

Even after Easter, the orders for fully customizable neon signs kept coming, and as of 30th June, Mr. Derrick Vaughn, the lead designer at Oasis Neon, said they had completed over 200 more orders. Vaughn made it clear that this is not a one-size-fits-all lighting solution, but a blank canvas lit in LED.

“People are not just looking for signs; they want statements. What we’re offering is the power to say something bold, fun, romantic, or even rebellious,” said Vaughn. “Our signs let you do it in a way that quite literally lights up your space. And our team has creative minds to take the guesswork out and leave creativity in.”

It is not just Oasis Neon singing its own praises; early adopters are also doing the same. Several independent cafes and boutique salons along the East Coast jumped on the launch. These customers went for signs that feature their custom neon branding, and some have given positive feedback on the results. One such business, a small plant shop based in Baltimore, reported a 23.4% growth in foot traffic in a span of two weeks after installing its custom “Grow Wild” neon green sign in the front window.

For a long time, Oasis Neon’s focus has been on commercial spaces. But this launch signals a widening focus. The company’s design team is pointing towards softer aesthetics as well, including pastel tones, curves, and romantic fonts. These features, the company stated, are meant to give nurseries, weddings, and gaming spaces more enthralling glows.

The full collection is now accessible on the company’s website at oasisneongsigns.com with a 30% off discount and lead times averaging 6 to 10 business days, depending on complexity.

Each sign is powered by energy-efficient, low-heat LEDs, making them attractive to first-time buyers. The company urged customers to use its free design tool available on its website to tailor their designs as needed. Users can change the font type, color, size, and many other customizations.

Oasis Neon Signs is a reputable Delaware-based neon sign manufacturer that produces custom hand-crafted LED neon signs for businesses and homes that want to stand out. Every piece is made to order using modern, low-energy LED tech—safer, lighter, and more durable than traditional glass neon. The team handles everything from design to delivery, with most orders shipping within 6 to 10 days.

