Sole Arkansan earns gold at 44th annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games brings together hundreds of Veterans for some friendly but fierce competition across more than 20 adaptive sports, including softball, basketball and this year’s highlight — axe throwing, a sport tried and true to the 2025 Games’ host site Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Despite being the only Veteran to represent the state of Arkansas, Army Veteran Joseph Long knew the experience would be worth it.

Twelve years ago, following a medical complication that led to blood clots, and ultimately an amputation, Long was convinced he would never be able to compete in sports again. That was until he received life-changing advice from his old basketball coach and the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO).

Long explained how the National Wheelchair Games motivate him to stay active and help him “get out of his head” and focus on his goals. The games improved his confidence significantly, showing him that with hard work, he could achieve anything.

“After my first time going to the games, I was hooked,” said Long. “The National Wheelchair Games have kept me motivated to improve every year. At the games, we don’t see each other as disabled, just as fellow Veterans competing for gold. The competition is always fierce, but the friendships and shared experiences are invaluable.”

During the opening ceremonies, Long was honored to represent the Natural State. Once the emcee called out “Arkansas!,” he rolled out to a roaring applause from his fellow Veterans. “Even though I came here by myself, I really enjoyed cheering for my buddies and having them cheer for me,” he said, reflecting on the experience. “The advice and encouragement from fellow Veterans, such as shooting a basketball this way or adjusting your bat that way, are crucial. Being around other Veterans who understand you is a great feeling.”

Long’s dedication paid off: He won a gold medal in softball. He also competed in adaptive sports, bench press and field events.

For Long, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games are more than just a competition, they are about community, motivation and a testament to the enduring spirit of the games with other Veterans.