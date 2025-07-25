Bedford
Release date: 24/07/25
We’re appreciative of the cooperative nature of discussions that have been happening to this point.
The South Australian Government has made offers of financial assistance to Bedford throughout this process and we look forward to those discussions continuing.
The State Government’s first priority is the care and support of the people who rely on Bedford.
I will be having a meeting with Bedford tomorrow.
