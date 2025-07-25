Neera Sanichara Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Neera Sanichara

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Neera Sanichara, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.



Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Dr. Neera Sanichara’s chapter, "Unstoppable Body, Unstoppable Life!" Neera faced a life-changing wake-up call that set her on a powerful path of healing and transformation. Through that experience, she uncovered a deeper sense of purpose, embracing wellness, self-awareness, and a renewed connection to what truly matters.



Meet Neera Sanichara, RN:

Neera Sanichara is a dedicated healthcare professional with over 15 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, specializing in acute care, mental health, home health, and case management. Passionate about holistic wellness, she integrates physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being into her approach to patient care.



Beyond her nursing background, Neera holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and is a Certified Wellness Coach, a path inspired by her own transformative health journey. She also embraces the power of movement and joy as a Certified Zumba Instructor, making fitness an enjoyable and accessible experience.

Neera is a graduate of the Lisa Nichols Certified Transformational Trainer Program, where she honed her skills in speaking, coaching, and group facilitation. Her mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health, build confidence, and achieve sustainable lifestyle changes.



Committed to service beyond healthcare, Neera volunteers as an Assistant Den Leader with the Cub Scouts of America and actively participates in community initiatives. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, traveling, exploring nature, and cherishing moments with her family.

Connect with Neera:

Instagram: @wellness_with_neera

YouTube: @WellnessWithNeera

TikTok: @wellnesswithneera

Facebook: Wellness With Neera



