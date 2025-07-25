Dr. Patricia Scipio Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Dr. Patricia Scipio

SANDY SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Dr. Patricia Scipio, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.



Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Dr. Patricia Scipio’s chapter, "You Are in Charge of You." Dr. Scipio’s shares her powerful journey from eviction and self-doubt to empowerment and leadership. With grit and vision, she transformed life’s setbacks into steppingstones, becoming the CEO of her own life and career.



Dr. Patricia Scipio is a dynamic leader and strategist, renowned for her ability to transform complex business challenges into opportunities for growth. With expertise in risk management, compliance, and internal audit, she has spent decades guiding organizations—from multinational corporations to non-profits and public agencies—toward stronger governance and operational excellence.

Her career has spanned multiple industries, including healthcare, higher education, government contracting, and legal services. She has been instrumental in developing risk strategies that enhance accountability, streamline processes, and drive sustainable success. Dr. Scipio’s influence extends beyond immediate results—she builds frameworks that create lasting impact.

A dedicated scholar and thought leader, Dr. Scipio holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Bernard M. Baruch College, an Executive MBA from Columbia University, and a Doctor of Professional Studies from Pace University. Her research on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, published in the Library of Congress, solidifies her expertise in financial governance. She also holds multiple prestigious certifications, including CPA, CIA, and CFE, as well as credentials in healthcare compliance and ethics.

Beyond the corporate world, Dr. Scipio is passionate about mentorship and professional development. She has served on boards and committees, including as an Audit Committee Chair for non-profit organizations, and is committed to fostering ethical leadership. Her dedication to growth led her to complete an intensive Certified Transformational Trainer Program with acclaimed coaches Lisa Nichols and Sean Smith. Now, as a consultant and coach, she helps business leaders and individuals unlock their full potential, offering strategies for both professional excellence and personal transformation.

Dr. Scipio is a trusted resource for those looking to elevate their organizations, sharpen their leadership skills, and embrace meaningful change.

